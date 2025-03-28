Ken Jennings is the host of the "Jeopardy!" Masters tournament.

The “Jeopardy!” Masters tournament, featuring some of the quiz show’s top players, is returning for a third season — and bringing with it a change to the format and a surprise in the lineup.

Here’s a brief overview of the upcoming tournament.

When is the 2025 ‘Jeopardy!’ Masters tournament?

“Jeopardy!” recently announced that the tournament’s third season will premiere April 30 on ABC.

Additional information on the schedule has not yet been shared, but the show will likely air weekly on Wednesdays.

Episodes will be available for streaming the following day on Hulu.

Who is competing in the 2025 ‘Jeopardy!’ Masters tournament?

This year’s tournament boasts a larger player pool than usual, with nine contestants instead of six.

The following nine players have earned a spot in the upcoming Masters tournament:

One star player is notably missing from the lineup: Holzhauer, who had an automatic bid due to being a finalist in last year’s Masters tournament, is not competing this year.

The reason for his absence has not been stated.

The 32-game champ who won the inaugural Masters tournament in 2023 is No. 2 in “Jeopardy!” history for highest earnings in regular season play (he’s No. 3 for all-time winnings) — and holds the No. 1 through No. 10 spots for highest single-game winnings. He also places fourth for most consecutive games won on the show.

How does the ‘Jeopardy!’ Masters tournament work?

“Jeopardy!” has not yet released the schedule for the upcoming tournament, but each episode is an hourlong and features two games.

The players will compete against each other in a series of quarterfinal games. Unlike regular “Jeopardy!” play, the contestants are awarded match points for their wins. Winning a game nets 3 points while a second-place finish earns 1 point. Placing third in a game does not earn any points.

Match points are reset at the start of the semifinals. For the finals, the winner of the two-game series will receive the $500,000 grand prize.