The Beatles address the media in the press room of Kennedy International Airport on their arrival, Feb. 7, 1964, in New York. The Beatles are getting the big-screen biopic treatment in not just one but a Fab Four of movies that will give each band member their own film, all of which are to be directed by Sam Mendes.

Sony has unveiled the final cast for the four Beatles movies set to premiere in 2028.

Directed by Sam Mendes, the films will feature Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr, Joseph Quinn as George Harrison and Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, according to IndieWire.

Paul Mescal, from left, Joseph Quinn, Barry Keoghan and Harris Dickinson, cast members of the upcoming films about The Beatles, speak during the Sony Pictures presentation at CinemaCon on Monday, March 31, 2025, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. | Chris Pizzello, Associated Press

What we know about the movies

At CinemaCon, the annual event for exhibitors and Hollywood studios, per The Hollywood Reporter, Mendes announced the frequently rumored cast for the four Beatles films — and Sony officially confirmed the names.

The cast took a bow, each quoting a line from “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” — because nothing says “we’re The Beatles” like a quote from the classic 1967 album.

Mendes calls the series the first “bingeable” movie experience, with all four films set for release in the same month — April 2028. Each will offer a unique perspective from a different Beatles member.

“You have to match the boldness of the idea with a bold release strategy,” Rothman, Sony film boss, told The Hollywood Reporter. “There hasn’t been an enterprise like this before, and you can’t think about it in traditional releasing terms.”

Mendes emphasized that while the story is familiar, “there’s plenty of stuff left to explore,” reported IndieWire.

The movie series is set to be produced by Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Julie Pastor and Alexandra Derbyshire.

The logline of the film series is, “Each man has his own story, but together they are legendary,” per IndieWire.

Related Timothée Chalamet wants to ask Bob Dylan about his favorite sandwich

Fans take to social media with their less-than-pleased reactions to the casting

With such iconic shoes to fill, fans have strong opinions about the casting.

Beatles fans have taken to social media to share their reactions to the final casting for the upcoming films.

While a select few are satisfied with the choices, the majority question Mendes’ vision for the legendary band.

Social media users express frustrations with seeing the same actors over and over again and are ready to see a fresh face.

Many argue the casting is a bit too attractive, as if the Beatles’ charm was their looks rather than their songwriting.

While many criticize the casting, a handful of die-hard fans stand firmly by Mendes — or maybe they are just too polite to say otherwise.

While a few fans are on board with the final cast, most seem to be holding out hope that this is some elaborate April Fools’ joke.