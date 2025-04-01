In April, Hallmark is releasing a line of “Spring Into Love” movies, as well as a new “Aurora Teagarden Mystery.”

The sophomore season of “The Chicken Sisters” will continue through April with new episodes of the book-based series releasing every week.

Here are the five new Hallmark movies coming out in April 2025, plus a look at Season 2 of the Hallmark series, “The Chicken Sisters.”

‘Hearts Around the Table: Josh’s Third Serving’

Starring: Jake Epstein, Stephanie Bennett and Mindy Cohn

Summary: After suffering from budget cuts for extracurricular programs, teachers Josh (Epstein) and Ella (Bennett) come together to fundraise a large donation for their students. While united toward a common cause, the pair catch undeniable feelings for each other.

Premiere: Saturday, April 5, at 6 p.m. MDT

‘Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: A Lesson in Murder’

Starring: Skyler Samuels, Evan Roderick and Marilu Henner

Summary: After a student from Aurora’s (Samuels) true crime literature class is found murdered, she hops on the case in hopes of finding the real killer behind the student’s death.

Premiere: Thursday, April 10, at 6 p.m. MDT

‘Hearts Around the Table: Kiki’s Fourth Ingredient’

Starring: Kathryn Davis, Torrance Coombs and Mindy Cohn

Summary: When the opportunity to cater a large wedding comes to Kiki, she enthusiastically takes on the challenge, and asks Clay (Coombs) for help pulling off the overwhelming assignment.

Premiere: Saturday, April 12, at 6 p.m. MDT

‘Journey to You’

Starring: Erin Cahill and Erik Valdez

Summary: When Monica (Cahill) fails to snag a promotion at work, she reluctantly takes off to Spain to walk the Camino de Santiago. Along her journey, Monica discovers newfound tranquility and romance.

Premiere: Saturday, April 19, at 6 p.m. MDT

‘Signed, Sealed, Delivered: To the Moon and Back’

Starring: Eric Mabius, Kristin Booth, Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe, Geoff Gustafson, Gregory Harrison

Summary: The Postables team embarks on a long distance road trip to track down the recipient of a lost letter. While working to find the rightful owner of the letter, the group meets a musician who is key in solving the mystery.

Premiere: Saturday, April 26, at 6 p.m. MDT

‘The Chicken Sisters’

Starring: Schuyler Fisk, Genevieve Angelson, Lea Thompson and Wendie Malick

Summary: “The Chicken Sisters” follows a pair of sisters, who are “reunited when reality show ‘Kitchen Clash’ comes to their town, and the competition between their two feuding restaurants heats up.”

In the upcoming episode of “The Chicken Sisters,” " tensions between Frannie’s and Mimi’s restaurants — and sisters Amanda and Mae, and their mother, Gus — are running high," per Hallmark.

Premiere: New Episodes premiere through April on Sundays at 7 p.m. MDT