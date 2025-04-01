Ben Wang, left, and Ralph Macchio, cast members of the upcoming film "Karate Kid: Legends," speak during the Sony Pictures presentation at CinemaCon on Monday, March 31, 2025, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

This is no joke! Today, April 1, a new trailer for the upcoming movie “Karate Kid: Legends” was released on X by the film’s official account.

It has been over 40 years since Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita) taught Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) karate.

Since then, two sequels and a TV show, titled “Cobra Kai,” have continued Daniel’s story. The 2010 reboot with Jackie Chan and Jaden Smith added a new storyline to the franchise.

Now, they’re bringing it all together with Macchio returning as the All-Valley Karate Tournament champion, along with Chan reprising his role from the 2010 “Karate Kid,” Mr. Han.

The ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ new trailer

The new trailer begins in China, where fans meet Li Fong (Ben Wang) who is a kung fu student of Mr. Han’s and is facing the struggles of losing his brother.

Just as in previous movies, Li’s mother (Ming-Na Wen) is giving two of them a chance at a fresh start by relocating to New York City. But with the change of scenery comes a new school, new rules and no fighting.

As you might have predicted, Li can’t help but fight. Despite his mother’s fears of him ending up like his brother, Mr. Han encourages Li to fight to prevent that very outcome, as the trailer suggests.

But on this side of the world, Li is going to need to learn karate, so it’s time to take a trip to Mr. Miyagi’s home in California.

The trailer then shows that Mr. Han isn’t taking no for an answer when he asks Daniel to come to the Big Apple to teach his young pupil “Mr. Miyagi’s karate,” as he calls it.

The trailer continues on by showing plenty of fighting — even from Macchio and Chan themselves — and life lessons that will be taught in the film.

Who is in ‘Karate Kid: Legends’?

While introducing a trailer for the upcoming movie at 2025’s CinemaCon, Macchio said, “It is an honor to be back in theaters as Daniel LaRusso,” according to ScreenRant.

Playing the next “karate kid,” Li Fong, has been something Wang has “always wanted” and has been “living the dream” through the whole process, according to People.

According to the trailer, Li’s mom will be played by Ming-Na Wen, who is no stranger to fighting as she voiced Mulan in Disney’s original animated film and has shown her fighting skills in the Star Wars and Marvel franchises.

Next up is Sadie Stanley, who will be playing Li’s love interest, and “Dawson’s Creek” alum, Joshua Jackson, will play her father, according to ScreenRant.

And as for the star bully for the film, Aramis Knight will go by the name of Connor, as revealed in the trailer.

How will ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ connect to previous films and show?

From “wax on, wax off” to “put it on, take it off, hang it up,” the upcoming movie will have “all eras of the ‘Karate Kid’ franchise” being represented, according to ScreenRant.

Sony has promised that the new film will “return to the original ‘Karate Kid’ franchise,” per ScreenRant.

But with the main story having been continued through “Cobra Kai” and another story added with the 2010 “Karate Kid,” how will they connect it all?

The director of the film, Jonathan Entwistle, told People that there is a balance between the films and the TV show, stating that “they are both part of the ‘Karate Kid’ universe.”

He continues, “Our film is set after the sixth and final season of ‘Cobra Kai’ and takes the ‘Karate Kid’ mythology in a fresh direction with a new set of characters.”

The film will blend the stories of Daniel and Mr. Han as they work together to teach a new karate champion, according to People.

“It really felt like Ben, Jackie and I were experiencing something together,” Macchio told People.

When will ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ be released?

After being pushed back from it’s original date, June 7, 2024, the new film is set to release in theaters on May 30 this year, according to ScreenRant.