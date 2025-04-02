The world of kart racing advanced to a new level as Nintendo revealed Mario Kart World in a trailer during its Switch 2 Direct event on Wednesday.

Nintendo “defined and dominated” kart racing with the Mario Kart series. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, the predecessor to the new game, was a huge success on the original Switch, with 67 million copies sold, according to Polygon.

Here’s what’s to come in the new Mario Kart World.

Welcome to Mario Kart World

Mario Kart World is giving kart racing a whole new look with brand new vehicles, items, costumes and characters available for players to try in this open world game, according to Variety.

The game will also have the most drivers in series history with 24 in total, according to the Nintendo Direct video.

Now for the world itself.

From snow-covered ice caps to dry, dusty deserts, players will be able to “drive virtually anywhere” through the various different regions that make up the huge map, the video said.

But be careful, because the atmosphere can change depending on the time of day and weather conditions of the region, making racing just a little bit more challenging.

As far as game modes go, Nintendo announced two new modes along with a twist to its traditional, four-course Grand Prix race.

Instead of being taken directly to the starting line of each race, the video explained that in the Grand Prix, players will be driving themselves from one race to another “as part of the competition.”

Another mode to play is the Knockout Tour, in which drivers will race from one corner of the map to the other, hitting various checkpoints along the way.

But here’s the catch: If you’re under the placement shown on the screen when you get to a certain checkpoint, you’ll be eliminated from the race.

Finally, players will be able to go anywhere and everywhere to enjoy the sights with friends or find new routes in Free Roam. And they’ll be able to take pictures of themselves and friends in all the locations they explore.

When will Mario Kart World be released?

The new Mario Kart game will be exclusively for the Switch 2. The two new products will be released together on June 5, 2025.

Fans can expect more to be revealed about Mario Kart World on April 17, according to the video.

The game will be priced at $79.99, according to IGN.

The Switch 2

Nintendo Switch 2 News posted the new features and specifications of the Switch 2 on X, including a 7.9-inch LCD screen and 256 gigabytes of storage.

Variety also reported that the Switch 2 will have a built-in microphone, allowing players to chat online and that retro GameCube games will be available to play on the Switch.

The Switch 2 will be priced at $449.99, or $499.99 if bundled with the new Mario Kart World, according to IGN.