David Harbour, left, and Hannah John-Kamen, cast members of the upcoming film "Thunderbolts*," appear on stage during the Walt Disney Studios presentation at CinemaCon on Thursday, April 3, 2025, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Marvel’s rag-tag gang of anti-heroes is coming to theaters on May 2 in the all-new movie, “Thunderbolts*.”

As the release date draws closer, IMAX shared a behind-the-scenes video on X on Wednesday, April 9. The video gives a glimpse of what it was like to film the movie from the perspective of Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes) and director Jake Schreier.

“It was really a beautiful experience to make (‘Thunderbolts*‘),” said Pugh at the start of the video.

While showing various clips of behind the scenes footage and finished shots of the film, Schreier talks about how the technology they are using will give fans a “total immersive experience” while watching the film.

“Every single shot and every frame will speak for themselves,” Stan said in the video.

Pugh ends the video with talking about what a uniting feeling she had after each scene and how much fun it was to film.

Behind the stunts

In another official behind-the-scenes video shared by IGN, Stan informs viewers that the cast members do a lot of their own stunts in the film.

As one of the characters that seems to be getting thrown around the most, the video focuses on the scene where Yelena BASE jumps off the second-tallest building in the world, the Merdeka 118 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

When it comes to movie stunts, they have to be shot multiple times. Pugh asked, “How many times do you see someone throwing themselves off a building?”

The latest ‘Thunderbolts*’ trailer

On Monday, Marvel Studios announced on X that tickets for the new movie are now available with the release of a new trailer for “Thunderbolts*.”

While the new trailer still shows the struggles the team of anti-heroes will face as a group, the biggest reveal was that of officially naming the villain of the film, Void.

The video shows his powerful abilities that include flying and, what looks like the ability to erase people from existence — leaving only a shadow in their place.

“He’s invincible, all powerful, stronger than all of the Avengers rolled into one,” Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), the leader and maker of the group, can be heard saying over scenes of Void displaying his power.

How will this new team defeat something that is this powerful? You’ll have to wait until May 2 to find out.