British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, center, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves, second from left, President of Comcast Corporation Michael Cavanagh, Chief Executive of Bedford Borough Council Laura Church, left, and Chairman and CEO of Universal Destinations & Experiences Mark Woodbury, right, meet on the day of an announcement that U.S. media giant Comcast Corp. will build its first Universal theme park and resort in Europe, opening in 2031, during a visit to Bedford, north of London, Wednesday, April 9, 2025.

On Tuesday, Universal Destination & Experiences announced that it is heading across the pond and bringing a new Universal-branded theme park to the United Kingdom.

Not only is this the first Universal park in the U.K., but it will also be the first one in Europe, according to the press release.

Here’s what we know about what’s to come.

Where will the theme park be?

BBC reported that the new theme park will be built near Bedford — 60 miles north of London — and will be expected to open in 2031. It will be “one of the largest and most advanced” theme parks in Europe, set on 476 acres.

The development is projected to have a “transformative impact” with the expectation to “generate nearly £50 billion of economic benefit for the U.K. and creating thousands of new, high-quality jobs," per the press release.

Additionally, Universal Destination and Experience expressed that 80% of the park’s employment will come from Bedford, central Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes.

“This is not just about bringing great American creators to Britain, this is also about showcasing great British creations to the world,” U.K. Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy told BBC.

Construction is expected to begin in 2026 after a full planning proposal has been presented to the U.K. government, according to BBC.

What will the park include?

In the press release, Universal Destination and Experience stated that plans for the park include several themed lands with “immersive storytelling, thrilling rides, innovative attractions and exciting entertainment.”

A source working on the project told BBC that fans can expect to find attractions that are unique and not found anywhere else, including themed zones and rides inspired by James Bond, Paddington, “Back to the Future,” “Jurassic Park,” “Minions” and “Lord of the Rings.”

BBC continued to share that rides have been designed with the majority of them being indoor except for “Back to the Future,” “Jurassic Park” and “Minions”-inspired rollercoasters being some of the few to be uncovered.

James Bond will make an appearance as a stunt show, similar to “The Bourne Stuntacular” show in Florida, per BBC.

Discussing Film posted a photo of what the park could look like on X, along with a list of the rumored lands and attractions.

Unfortunately, a Harry Potter-themed park won’t be part of the park due to “watertight exclusivity contracts,” reported BBC.

“Warner Bros has the U.K. rights to Harry Potter attractions,” the source told BBC. “(Universal Destinations) tried to find a way round it but couldn’t. That could change in years to come, though.”

Where else does Universal have theme parks?

