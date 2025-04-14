An effigy of Judas is engulfed in fireworks, in the courtyard of the Santa Rosa Xochiac church, in Mexico City, soon after midnight on Easter Sunday, April 20, 2014. The Burning of Judas is an Easter ritual in Santa Rosa Xochiac, where neighborhood groups build representations of Judas, which are then destroyed in blazes of fireworks and small explosives.

Easter looks very different depending what country you are in. Across the globe, the holiday unfolds in colored eggs, lamb stews, fireworks and throwing clay pots. The food, faith and festivities are each shaped by a unique culture.

While Easter egg hunts and rolling eggs across the White House lawn mark the holiday in the United States, Easter is celebrated in many different ways around the world.

While some traditions may be surprising, each one is shaped by history and brings the nostalgia of Easter to the country.

How different countries celebrate Easter

Norway

The sweet scent of citrus often drifts through the air in Norway over Easter weekend, as Norwegians consume more than 20 million oranges, according to Taste of Home.

Once available only at the end of the winter season, oranges became a seasonal treat — devoured in celebration of spring’s arrival and the promise of sunnier days ahead.

Along with oranges, Norwegians are known to hunker down for a cozy weekend with a crime novel, a beloved Easter tradition known as “påskekrim,” per Life in Norway.

Ukraine

Ukrainians take Easter egg decorating to another level with “Pysanky,” a traditional art form using wax and dye to create intricate and beautiful designs on hollow eggs, according to Time.

The tradition of “Pysanky” symbolizes a new beginning, heralding sunshine and warmer weather.

Eggs are chosen because their yolk represent the sun and serve as a common symbol of Christ’s resurrection.

Mexico

In Mexico, congregations spill into the streets after Easter Sunday Mass. They celebrate both the holiday and the start of a weeklong family vacation. The street fair is a mix of dancing, color and street food, per Pin and Travel.

The week off that follows is known as, “Semana de Pascua” is a week when many vacations close and families relax and spend time together.

Australia

In Australia, Easter looks a bit different. Instead of the Easter Bunny, Australians celebrate with the Easter Bilby, a small marsupial native to the country, per Taste of Home.

Though they don’t stray too far from tradition, as they have chocolate Easter Bilbies to offer everyone a sweet indulgence of their twist on the familiar tradition.

Greece

According to Taste of Home, Easter in Greece varies by region, with each place marking the holiday a bit differently. In Corfu, crowds fill the streets as clay pots are thrown from balconies and shattered below.

It’s a tradition meant to welcome spring and symbolize the gathering of new crops in the fresh pots, which will replace those that were broken, per Woman’s Day.

In Chios you won’t find any broken pots but you will find people having firework battles. Both celebrations will leave you bracing for cover.

Germany

In Germany, the Easter tradition known as “Ostereierbaum” brings a burst of color to the often grey skies of early spring. Families decorate trees with hanging Easter eggs, according to Martha Stewart.

In 1965, Volker Kraft and his family began decorating an apple tree outside their home in Saalfeld, Germany. The “Ostereierbaum” tradition began to grow as they left the eggs on the tree and added more each year for 50 years.

Eventually, the tree held 10,000 eggs, according to NBC.

United Kingdom

As Christians in the United Kingdom prepare for Lent, they observe a tradition known as Fat Tuesday — a final indulgence before the fast begins, per Taste of Home.

The goal is to use up all the eggs. The result is lots of pancakes.

The United Kingdom is busy with pancake races where participants dash through the streets flipping their pancakes in skillets.

You know what they say about breakfast — it’s the most important meal of the day — even if you have to eat it on the run.

Hungary

In Hungary, a long-standing Easter tradition involves men splashing women with buckets of water. The tradition is said by some to promote fertility, others say it is a symbol of baptism, per Hungarian Conservative.

Unsurprisingly, women weren’t too fond of being soaked by a cold bucket of water. The custom has shifted to men spraying the women with perfume or cologne instead.

Sweden

Easter in Sweden is very similar to Halloween in America.

Children dress as witches and go door-to-door asking for candy, per Taste of Home.

France

In a small town in France, a giant omelette made with nearly 15,000 eggs is prepared each Easter to feed thousands of people.

According to BBC, the tradition began when Napoleon Bonaparte tasted an omelette so good, he requested a massive one for him and his army to share together.