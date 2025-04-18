The cast from the upcoming season five of the Netflix hit series "Stranger Things" is pictured in this press photo.

Good news, “Stranger Things” fans: Season 5 of Netflix’s hit series will arrive this year.

The science fiction drama, set in the 1980s, follows a group of teens uncovering dark secrets in their small town.

First released in 2016, the show will conclude with its upcoming and final season.

What we know about ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5

Fans of the series have been waiting three years for Season 5, which will be the grand finale of the show. Netflix hasn’t announced the exact release date yet, but it is set for sometime this year, per Newsweek.

Among original cast members, there will be a few new characters added in Season 5.

Here are the returning cast members:

Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers)

David Harbour (Jim Hopper)

Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler)

Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson)

Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair)

Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler)

Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers)

Joe Keery (Steve Harrington)

Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven/Jane Hopper)

Noah Schnapp (Will Byers)

Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler)

Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield)

Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair)

Joe Chrest (Ted Wheeler)

Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley)

Brett Gelman (Murray Bauman)

Paul Reiser (Dr. Sam Owens)

Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna)

Paris Benjamin (Agent Stinson)

Amybeth McNulty (Vickie)

Kevin Kedgley (Hawkins Police Officer/Army Medical Soldier)

Andrew Bassett (Hawkins High Student/Townsperson)

And these are the newest cast members:

Linda Hamilton

Alex Breaux

Nell Fisher

Jake Connelly

The season will have eight episodes total. While what happens in those episodes is under wraps, the titles have been released, per ABC News:

Episode One: Chapter One: The Crawl

Episode Two: Chapter Two: The Vanishing of...

Episode Three: Chapter Three: The Turnbow Trap

Episode Four: Chapter Four: Sorcerer

Episode Five: Chapter Five: Shock Jock

Episode Six: Chapter Six: Escape from Camazotz

Episode Seven: Chapter Seven: The Bridge

Episode Eight: Chapter Eight: The Rightside Up

Behind the scenes at the final season

What will happen in the final season? That remains under wraps — but Netflix has released a behind-the-scenes video of the creation of “Stranger Things” Season 5.