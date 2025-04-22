Millie Bobby Brown, left, stars as Enola Holmes and Henry Cavill, right, as Sherlock Holmes in the Netflix series "Enola Homes."

Netflix’s “Enola Holmes 3″ has started production.

The “Sherlock Holmes” movie series about Sherlock Holmes’ burgeoning detective sister, Enola, is loosely based on Nancy Springer’s book series of the same name.

The “Enola Holmes” franchise has been both a commercial and critical success for Netflix. “Enola Holmes” debuted at number two on Netflix’s most-watched list and reached an estimated 76 million viewers, per CNET. It was enjoyed by both critics and audiences, receiving a 91% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Enola Holmes 2″ was watched for 68 million hours and streamed across 93 countries during its debut week on the streamer, per Variety.

“Millie Bobby Brown and Louis Partridge spotted behind the scenes of Enola Holmes 3. NOW IN PRODUCTION!,” Netflix posted on X alongside a photo of the actors.

Jack Thorne, who wrote the scripts for “Enola Holmes” and “Enola Holmes 2,” will also write the script for “Enola Holmes 3,” per Deadline.

Philip Barantini, the director behind the hit series “Adolescence,” is set to direct.

What is ‘Enola Holmes 3′ about?

The logline for “Enola Holmes 3″ reads: “Adventure chases detective Enola Holmes to Malta, where personal and professional dreams collide in a case more tangled and treacherous than any she has faced before,” per Netflix.

The third installment of “Enola Holmes” likely will not follow the third book in the Nancy Springer series, “The Case of the Bizarre Bouquets,” as the second “Enola Holmes” movie did not follow the second book in the series.

Who is in the ‘Enola Holmes 3′ cast?

According to Netflix, the cast of ‘Enola Holmes 3′ includes:

Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes

as Enola Holmes Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes

as Sherlock Holmes Louis Partridge as Tewkesbury

as Tewkesbury Helena Bonham-Carter as Eudoria Holmes

as Eudoria Holmes Himesh Patel as Dr. John Watson

as Dr. John Watson Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Moriarty

When does ‘Enola Holmes 3′ come out?

There currently is no official release date for “Enola Holmes 3.”