This image released by Marvel Studios shows, from left, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh and Wyatt Russell in a scene from "Thunderbolts."

The wait is almost over. Marvel’s new upcoming movie “Thunderbolts*” is finally coming to theaters near you on Friday, May 2.

The new movie stars different characters that aren’t always in the spotlight.

In order to understand who they are and what is going on, here’s a guide of movies and TV shows to watch before seeing the new movie.

The essentials

‘Avengers: Endgame’ (2019)

First take a minute to remember what has happened to the Avengers and, most importantly, Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson).

While Natasha Romanoff is not returning to the screen, her death and legacy has continued to live on and be a crucial part of her surrogate sister’s, Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), story — and also for two other characters in “Thunderbolts*.”

While Yelena’s reaction to her sister’s death is expressed in later Marvel content, their surrogate father, Alexei (David Harbour), and Taskmaster’s (Olga Kurylenko) reactions are yet to be revealed.

ScreenRant predicts that Black Widow’s death will be an important and big talking point in the upcoming movie and “cementing it as one of the most important events in the MCU’s entire timeline.

‘Black Widow’ (2021)

This is probably the most important film to watch before seeing “Thunderbolts*.”

The film is set after the events of “Captain America: Civil War” and while it dives deeper into Natasha’s backstory, it also introduces three important characters that will take center stage in the upcoming film — Yelena, Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian and Antonia Dreykov/Taskmaster.

Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) — who has been recruiting the Thunderbolts’ members — also makes a short appearance in the film’s post-credits scene where she recruits Yelena for a mission after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.”

‘Hawkeye’ (2021)

Yelena’s story following her sister’s death in “Avengers: Endgame” continues in the “Hawkeye” TV series.

According to CBR, Yelena is revealed to be working with the CIA and for Valentina to hunt down Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) — who Yelena believes is responsible for Natasha’s death.

However, during the miniseries, Yelena learns the truth about her sister’s death, leading her to have doubts about Valentina. This could all become an important part of where Yelena is at coming into “Thunderbolts*,” per CBR.

‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ (2021)

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” is a crucial show as it begins to plant seeds for “Thunderbolts*,” gives further character development of Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes — childhood best friend of Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) — and introduces John Walker (Wyatt Russell) and his journey to becoming U.S. Agent, according to ScreenRant.

In the series, John Walker fails to live up to Steve Roger’s Captain America, leaving him with hard feelings and available to be recruited by Valentina.

The series also reveals where Bucky is emotionally, leading up to “Thunderbolts*” as he dives head first into his own hero arc with Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) in the Marvel miniseries.

‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ (2018)

Ghost/Ava Starr (Hannah John-Kamen) is probably one character that is forgotten about more than the others, as she hasn’t been seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” according to CBR.

This is an essential film because it not only explains who Ava Starr is and how she developed her powers of intangibility, but it also explains her relationship with Bill Foster (Laurence Fishburne) — who is suspected to make an appearance in the upcoming film — and how she is able to stabilize her painful condition, according to ScreenRant.

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ (2022)

Before now, Valentina has been more of an elusive character that seems to have her own agenda. But it isn’t until “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” that clues to her true intentions are revealed and could allude to the Thunderbolts’ mission in the upcoming movie.

In the film, she is revealed as the new Director of the CIA and the ex-wife of Everett Ross (Martin Freeman). It’s to her ex-husband that she confesses that she is wanting to obtain Vibranium, or it’s even stronger alternative — Adamantium, according to CBR.

‘Captain America: A Brave New World’ (2025)

While the events in “Captain America: A Brave New World” won’t have much of an impact on the storyline of “Thunderbolts*,” there is one scene that adds to the narrative and gives further insight as to where Bucky will be at the beginning of “Thunderbolts*,” according to ComicBook.com.

In a low moment for Sam Wilson, Bucky comes to his aid as a friend to lean on and it’s here you learn that Bucky is running for a political office.

In recent trailers for “Thunderbolts*” it seems that he had won the position but is then removed for reasons unknown. The reason for his removal could be the reason for him bringing the team of misfits together, per ComicBook.com.

Not as essential

Where the previously mentioned films and shows are ones that you may need to refresh your memory on who the characters are in “Thunderbolts*,” the following films are ones that you have probably seen before and aren’t as necessary to watch before the new Marvel film.

‘Captain America: The First Avenger’ (2011)

The beginning of Steve Roger’s story is also the beginning of Bucky Barnes story, making him the oldest MCU character in the upcoming film, Bucky Barnes , who is introduced as the childhood best friend of Steve Rogers, long before he is ever Captain America.

It is the events in “Captain America: The First Avenger” that leads to Bucky becoming the Winter Soldier. After being captured by HYDRA and experimented on by scientist Arnim Zola (Toby Jones), turned into a super soldier Bucky begins his journey from hero-to-villain-to-hero.

‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ (2014)

After years of believing to be dead, Bucky resurfaces in the modern world but with a metal arm and as a super soldier agent of HYDRA that has a bone to pick with Captain America.

“Captain America: The Winter Soldier” is where Bucky’s “villain era” as the Winter Soldier is uncovered. In the film you learn that what he has been doing since he was retrieved from where he fell in the first movie has left innocent blood on his hands.

This film is the first that places Bucky in a main character role and showing the beginning of him overcoming the brainwashing of HYDRA and returning to Steve’s side.

‘Captain America: Civil War’ (2016)

Where Captain America is, so is Bucky Barnes and for this part he is continuing his redemption arc after being a brainwashed HYDRA agent.

“Civil War” dive deeper into Bucky’s Winter Soldier backstory and explains the divide that caused the Avengers to not be operational, leaving a vacancy that the Thunderbolts’ are now faced with filling, according to ScreenRant.