Jake Schreier, from left, Wendell Pierce, Geraldine Viswanathan, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Florence Pugh, Hannah John-Kamen, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, and Lewis Pullman pose for photographers upon arrival at a screening of the film 'Thunderbolts' on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, in London.

From tales of anti-heroes and spies to stories about rodeos and luaus, May has a great line-up of movies in store for theatergoers.

Here are six new movies coming to theaters near you in the month ahead, plus one that will be rereleased to theaters soon.

New movies in May

‘Thunderbolts*’

Rating: PG-13

Release Date: May 2

They aren’t the Avengers, but this rag-tag gang of anti-heroes, including Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Red Guardian (David Harbour), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko) and U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), are assembling with the hope that they can save the world from a new threat.

According to Variety, early reviews are calling the new Marvel film a “bold dive into trauma, healing and redemption” and “one of the best MCU movies in a long time.”

Early reviews held plenty of praise for Pugh’s performance.

‘Juliet & Romeo’

Rating: PG-13

Release Date: May 9

Yes, you read that right, “Juliet & Romeo” is the name of one of the new movies coming to theaters in May.

According to IMDb, the upcoming film is taking on the real story that inspired Shakespeare’s classic play, “Romeo and Juliet,” and telling it in a way that’s never been done before — as an original pop musical.

Clara Rugaard and Jamie Ward will be starring as Juliet and Romeo. Jason Isaacs, Rebel Wilson, Dan Fogler and Rupert Everett will be featured as well.

‘The Last Rodeo’

Rating: PG

Release Date: May 23

When crisis strikes the family of 50-year-old retired rodeo legend Joe Wainwright (Neal McDonough), he’s ready to do anything to save his grandson — even getting back on the bull.

To win the fight for his family, Joe must heal old wounds with his estranged daughter and discover where true courage comes from, according to the Angel Studios website.

‘Lilo & Stitch’

Rating: PG

Release Date: May 23

Experiment 626, also known as Stitch, is gearing up to cause chaos — again — in theaters in May.

Based on the original animated film, Disney’s live-action “Lilo & Stitch” will follow Hawaiian orphan Lilo (Maia Kealoha), her older sister Nani (Sydney Agudong), and their adopted “dog” Stitch, as they show the power of unlimited ohana.

The upcoming “Lilo & Stitch” will be Disney’s second live-action adaptation this year, following “Snow White.”

‘Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning’

Rating: PG-13

Release Date: May 23

Every mission, every obstacle, everything he has done has led to this.

Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) is taking on his last mission and you better believe it will be just as action-packed as his previous ones. From dangling from the wing of a 1930s biplane to diving deep under water, the final movie in the “Mission: Impossible” franchise is going to be a wild ride.

And as the Deseret News previously reported, at 62 years old, Cruise is still doing all his own stunts.

‘Karate Kid: Legends’

Rating: PG

Release Date: May 30

All-Valley Karate Tournament champion, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), is joining forces with his kung fu teacher, Mr. Han (Jackie Chan), to train Li Fong (Ben Wang), the next karate kid.

Li is working with Mr. Han when his mother (Ming-Na Wen) decides to move from China to New York City for a fresh start. Upon arriving in the U.S., she imposes new rules, including no fighting.

But fights seem to find Li no matter where he goes. Mr. Han asks Daniel to help teach Li karate so he can compete in a tournament where he will face his bully.

What’s returning

‘Monty Python and the Holy Grail’

Rating: PG

Re-release date: May 4

Original release date: April 27, 1975

It’s time to saddle up your fake steed and grab your coconuts: King Arthur (Graham Chapman) and the Knights of the Round Table are galloping back into theaters.

According to IMDb, the classic comedy film following the knights’ quest for the Holy Grail will be shown at only select theaters.