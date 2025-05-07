She says she doesn’t want anything, but you know better.

The mom who once cherished crooked clay bowls and fridge magnets painted in second grade still deserves something to remind her of your appreciation.

Finding that gift isn’t easy — but there’s something on this list even for the hardest moms to please. Even for the ones who just ask for more hugs.

There is a thoughtful gift for every type of mom out there

Hand built garden boxes

Similar to the handmade crafts done in elementary school, a hand built garden box is the perfect way to show your mom what she means to you.

Not only are your efforts recognized, you are giving her a gift that will last all season, and maybe into following years.

Don’t have the tools, skills or time to make a hand built garden box? No worries, that’s where Home Depot comes in handy.

Plants

Think tomatoes, kale, zucchini, cucumbers and basil. Or even better — all the ingredients to make a salsa at home.

This is great for the mom who loves to be outside, loves to cook and loves to nurture.

Cook book + ingredients for one of the recipes to cook together

Find a cookbook personal to your mom. One with recipes you think she would love, or one written by one of her favorite celebrities. You’d be surprised how many celebrities out there have their own cookbook.

But take the gift one step further and package up the ingredients for one of the recipes in the book. Maybe even extend your visit and cook the meal together for another special memory made.

Cake decorating classes

Does your mom love to host? Is she creative? If the answer is yes, consider signing her up for a cake decorating class.

It’s a gift that is sweet and something she can share with others. Moms eat that kind of thing up.

Printed photo album

We’ve all seen the custom printed makeshift scrapbooks — they can be very digital and very impersonal.

Consider throwing it back to the old-school ways and print the photos you love most of you and your mom and slide them into a classic photo album.

Tickets to a musical or concert

If there is one thing moms love, it’s quality time with their loved ones. Purchase tickets to an event, a musical or upcoming concert of a band you think your mom would enjoy.

Whether it’s a musical or band your mom knows, guaranteed she will enjoy the evening with family either way.

Handmade ceramic vase — even better ceramic class with your mom

If you really want a throwback gift, elevate the hand-sculpted pinch pot you made in school for a wheel-thrown vase.

Even better, take your mom with you to the class and gift her your creation after it is fired and glazed. Memories plus gifts always win a mom‘s heart.

New linen bedding for summertime

What mom doesn’t like fresh bedding? Especially when she doesn’t have to buy them herself.

Linen bed sheets feel luxurious as the nights get warmer and your mom will be reminded of your love every time she drifts off to sleep.

Custom jewelry piece

Does your mom have any family heirlooms in the form of broken earrings or jewelry?

Consider sneaking the damaged pieces and take them to a jeweler to be re-made into something she can wear while carrying a piece of family history with her.

Fresh socks

Socks may seem like a boring gift. But have you ever met someone who doesn’t love a package of fresh socks?

A journal with a handwritten entry from yourself on the first page

Going back to the basics is always a good idea for Mother‘s Day. Visit a local stationery shop, or Etsy, and find your mom a leather journal and a good pen.

Personalize the gift with a thoughtful journal entry on the first page.

Flowers

They’re cliche for a reason: you can never go wrong with flowers.