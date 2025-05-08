ABC Family's "10 Things I Hate About You" stars Meaghan Jette Martin as Bianca Stratford and Lindsey Shaw as Kat Stratford.

Fans of “10 Things I Hate About You” have something to be excited about.

According to People, the 1999 teen romantic-comedy starring Julia Stiles and the late Heath Ledger, has not one, not two, but three sequels in the works from the original director, Gil Junger, at the helm along with original producer, Andrew Lazar.

Here‘s what we know about the “10 Things” sequel trilogy.

Plans for the sequels and a nod to Heath Ledger

According to a post from Discussing Film on X, “10 Things I Hate About Dating” is to be the first of the trilogy, with “10 Things I Hate About Marriage” to follow and “10 Things I Hate About Kids” to finish.

Even though “10 Things I Hate About Dating” hasn’t yet been given the green light, Junger told People that it‘s “definitely in the works as a future film. We‘re developing it right now,” adding that he and his collaborators have “some pretty good ideas.”

While the original film was a modern telling of Shakespeare‘s play “Taming of the Shrew,” Entertainment Weekly reported that “10 Things I Hate About Dating” will be another contemporary retelling of Molière‘s 1666 play “The Misanthrope.”

The play — considered one of Molière‘s best and a top comedy — focuses on a character who is quick to point out the flaws of others while being blind to his own.

It satirizes French aristocratic society’s hypocrisies, while also addressing human flaws, through character development rather than plot progression, according to Goodreads.

As of now, Junger is looking to target audiences in their 30s and would love to see some familiar faces in the next installment, reported People.

“If it resonates with (the original cast) and I can have some cameos or even real parts, I‘d love (that),” Junger said, according to People.

But what about Ledger?

When asked if “10 Things I Hate About Dating” will give a nod to Ledger — who died in 2008 — Junger stated, “I think that’s a beautiful idea, and the answer is now going to be yes. ... He deserves to be loved.”

Why ’10 Things I Hate About You’ is a fan favorite

The original teen romantic comedy follows the high-achieving and outspoken loner teen, Kat Stratford (Stiles), who is frequently compared to her vivacious and popular younger sister, Bianca (Larisa Oleynik), by their protective father, Walter (Larry Miller).

However, Kat’s life takes an unexpected turn when Patrick Verona (Ledger), an edgy new student, becomes her love interest.

“10 Things I Hate About You” became a cult classic, inspiring a TV show adaptation by ABC Family in 2009, as well as a stage musical with Carly Rae Jepsen and Ethan Gruska working together on the score, according to Deadline.

Critics and audience members alike couldn’t help but applaud the strong performances of Stiles and Ledger as well as the “unexpectedly clever script” as it raises the bar just above the basic teen fare, according to Rotten Tomatoes.

This was a breakout role for Ledger, who then went on to cement himself as an outstanding actor with his roles in “Brokeback Mountain,” “A Knight’s Tale” and eventually “The Dark Knight” — for which he posthumously received the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Junger also said that Stiles’ character “shaped the lives of millions of women. That Kat character really spoke to young women in a very powerful way,” per People.