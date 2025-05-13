Sabrina Impacciatore as Esmeralda, Oscar Nuñez as Oscar, Domhnall Gleeson as Ned and Gbemisola Ikumelo as Adelola in "The Paper," coming to Peacock this fall.

Peacock’s “The Office” spinoff finally has a release date — and a title.

The mockumentary, called “The Paper,” is helmed by “The Office” showrunner Greg Daniels and “Nathan For You” writer Michael Koman, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Here’s everything we know about “The Paper.”

What’s ‘The Paper’ about?

As Deadline reported in 2024, on “The Paper,” “The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a dying historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it with volunteer reporters.”

“The Paper” co-stars Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore and Oscar Nuñez — who will reprise his role as Oscar from “The Office” — revealed more on Monday during NBCUniversal’s Upfront.

All three characters — plus an ensemble cast — work at a failing Toledo, Ohio, newspaper called The Truth Teller, according to People.

“We are three members of a wonderful ensemble cast of underdog characters that are banding together to keep journalism alive,” Gleeson told the crowd on Monday. “My character has the unwavering optimistic belief that he can turn The Truth Teller to the glory of its heyday.”

Nuñez hinted at how Oscar made the move from Scranton, Pennsylvania, to Ohio.

“I told Mr. Greg Daniels that if Oscar came back, he would probably be living in a more bustling, cosmopolitan city,” Nuñez said on Monday. “Greg heard me and he moved Oscar to Toledo, Ohio — which has three times the population of Scranton. So, it was nice to be heard.”

Is ‘The Paper’ a sequel to ‘The Office’?

Yes, “The Paper” is a sequel to “The Office.”

Because the show features the same documentary crew from “The Office,” the two shows take place in the same universe.

Fans will also get to see what Oscar has been up to since the events of “The Office” finale.

Will other characters from ‘The Office’ be in ‘The Paper’?

It looks like Nuñez is the only member of the original “The Office” cast confirmed to be making an appearance in “The Paper” at this point.

Steve Carell, who played Michael Scott, told The Hollywood Reporter last year that he won’t be part of the new series.

“I will be watching but I will not be showing up. It’s just a new thing and there’s really no reason for my character to show up in something like that,” Carell said.

He continued, “But I’m excited about it, it sounds like a great conceit. I love the idea — I guess it’s set in a failing newspaper company, and I worked with Domhnall Gleeson, who is one of the leads; I did (the TV series) ‘The Patient’ with him and he’s an excellent actor and a super nice guy so I think it’ll be great.”

John Krasinski, who played Jim in “The Office,” told People that he didn’t know anything about “The Paper” “other than I think it’s taking place in a newspaper, a local newspaper and that Domhnall Gleeson, who I am working with right now, who’s the sweetest most talented guy, he’s going to crush … whatever it is … he’s going to crush it.”

As the Deseret News previously reported, other original cast members of “The Office” have expressed varying levels of interest — or disinterest — in reprising their roles.

When does ‘The Paper’ premiere?

“The Paper” will premiere on Peacock this September, according to Entertainment Weekly.