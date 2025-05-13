Tom Cruise waves during a press conference to promote his latest movie "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning," in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, May 8, 2025.

Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and the Impossible Missions Force are bringing the action to theaters near you on May 23 in “Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning.″

Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to gather information on Ethan’s previous missions, from disguises to car chases.

So here are all of the “Mission: Impossible” movies and where to watch them.

Where to watch every ‘Mission: Impossible’ movie

‘Mission: Impossible’ (1996)

Rating: PG-13

Streaming: Pluto TV, Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+

Ethan Hunt’s journey first began in the first installment of the franchise, “Mission: Impossible.”

After a mission goes south, Ethan learns that he’s been betrayed when he is accused of being the mole on his team.

With no plan, no backup and no choice, his only hope is to clear his name, finish the mission and find the real spy.

‘Mission: Impossible 2′ (2000)

Rating: PG-13

Streaming: Pluto TV, Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+

When crooked IMF agent Sean Ambrose (Dougray Scott) steals a deadly virus — known as Chimera — and its antidote to fulfill his own agenda, Ethan is given the mission to retrieve the virus and take down Sean.

But before he can begin, he must first recruit a thief, Nyah Nordoff-Hall (Thandiwe Newton), who has also crossed paths with the target.

‘Mission: Impossible III’ (2006)

Rating: PG-13

Streaming: Pluto TV, Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+

Having a normal life isn’t always easy for an IMF agent and in this next installment in the franchise, things become even more personal than ever.

After retiring from active duty, Ethan has been working to train new IMF agents and is also preparing to marry his fiancée, Julia (Michelle Monaghan).

But when one of his trainees, Lindsey Farris (Keri Russell), is kidnapped by the notorious weapons dealer, Owen Davian (Philip Seymour Hoffman), Ethan is tasked with rescuing her.

‘Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol’ (2011)

Rating: PG-13

Streaming: Pluto TV, Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+

With a new team, Ethan is sent on a mission to track down a dangerous terrorist, Hendricks (Michael Nyqvist), who has access to Russian nuclear launch codes that he’s planning to use to fire on the United States.

However, things get complicated when the bombing of the Kremlin is blamed on the IMF, causing them to get shut down.

Now Ethan and his team are forced to go rogue in order to clear their organization’s name and save the lives of millions.

‘Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation’ (2015)

Rating: PG-13

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+, MGM+

When CIA chief Alan Hunley (Alec Baldwin) convinces a Senate committee that the IMF is out of control, they are disbanded and all of the agents are ordered to come in.

However, Ethan isn’t ready to come in after having an encounter with the rogue international organization, known as the Syndicate.

Now it’s up to him, his team and a British intelligence agent Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson) to embark on their most important mission yet — and prove the worth of the IMF.

‘Mission: Impossible - Fallout’ (2018)

Rating: PG-13

Streaming: Fubo TV, Paramount+

In the sixth installment of the “Mission: Impossible” series, two years have passed since Ethan and his team captured the leader of the Syndicate, Solomon Lane (Sean Harris).

But a dangerous new enemy — known as John Lark — surfaces, leading an organization called the Apostles, who are looking to acquire three plutonium cores, according to IMDb.

Ethan, along with Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg) and Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames), are given a mission to intercept the terrorist in Berlin.

However, when Luther is taken hostage, Ethan’s attempt to save him also allows the Apostles to escape.

Now the team, along with CIA agent August Walker (Henry Cavill), must do all they can to find the plutonium cores before it’s too late.

‘Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One’ (2023)

Rating: PG-13

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+, MGM+

Things really start to ramp up in the first part of Ethan’s final mission that will change everything.

With the fate of all humanity at stake, Ethan and his team begin a deadly race around the world to track down a frightening new weapon, according to IMDb.

However, while facing his most powerful enemy yet, Ethan must ask himself what is most important — the mission or the lives of those he cares about.