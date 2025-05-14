Set after the events of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, Marvel Television’s “Ironheart” pits technology against magic when Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne)—a young, genius inventor determined to make her mark on the world—returns to her hometown of Chicago

Marvel Studios is bringing something “iconic” to Disney+ this summer.

Today, May 14, the entertainment company released the trailer for their upcoming new TV series, “Ironheart,” on X.

This all-new series continues the story of Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) following her appearance in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

The trailer begins with Riri Williams back in her home town of Chicago, heading into a building for an interview.

As she steps into an elevator, it suddenly stops and a panel comes off, revealing a timer counting down from three minutes.

A voice is heard over an intercom telling her she must now break into a device on the floor to get a gas mask before air in the elevator is no longer breathable at the end of the three minutes.

But Riri decides to find her own way out.

After escaping the elevator, she comes face to face with Parker Robbins (Anthony Ramos), also known as The Hood, according to CBR.

Since her time in Wakanda, Riri has wanted more and Parker poses as someone who is willing to help her make her dreams become reality.

However, in her quest to create something “iconic,” Riri must ask herself what she is willing to do and if doing questionable things is worth it, according to the trailer.

The trailer continues to show various clips of Riri building a suit — similar to the one she made in “Wakanda Forever.”

The first three episodes of the series will premiere on June 24 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on Disney+.

The series is produced by “Wakanda Forever” director, Ryan Coogler, according to X.

Who is Ironheart?

Riri/Ironheart was first introduced in the 2022 film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” as a genius MIT student from Chicago.

Princess Shuri and the Dora Milaje warrior, Okoye (Danai Gurira), look for the creator of the vibranium detector that the CIA and U.S. Navy SEALs use to locate the material underwater before they were killed by the water-breathing super-human, Namor (Tenoch Huerta).

With the help of CIA agent Everett K. Ross (Martin Freeman) Shuri and Okoye learn that Riri is the creator of the detector as well as a suit of armor that could rival the one built by Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), according to IMDb.

After being pursued by the FBI and hunted by Namor’s warriors, Riri is brought to Wakanda where she helps to build a device that will weaken Namor and save Wakanda.

During that time, the MIT genius builds another suit to help fight Namor and his army but isn’t able to take the suit back with her when she returns home.