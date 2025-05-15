On the perimeter of the Court of Gentiles, where Jesus Christ once taught, is a towering blue screen. It’s one of the few giveaways the land beneath your feet is not Jerusalem.

Another hint: if you touch some of the impressive stone work, you’ll discover it’s made from Styrofoam.

It’s a replica of the Holy City — used as a film site — but it’s not to be underestimated. Every detail, down to brass bowls filled with grains, is captured. Livestock are brought in every morning, sconces hold real flames and soot clouds the air after every step.

Cast and crew from “The Chosen” will spend three weeks filming scenes for Season 6 on the set, which sits on the outer edge of the small Utah County town of Goshen.

“The first time I saw it, I couldn’t believe the scope and the scale of it. ... It’s just extraordinary,” Karla Cameron, an extra for “The Chosen” told the Deseret News while on set in Goshen.

“I‘ve actually visited Israel and been to Jerusalem and seen the sites. They’ve done an excellent job of recreating this in the middle of beautiful Utah.”

Construction began in 2010 on the Jerusalem replica, Motion Picture Studio South Campus, which is owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “The Chosen” has used the set for filming since Season 2.

“I remember the first time I came to this set, I felt inspired to give my best, and I felt like God was putting on my heart that lives are gonna change because of the work we do here, and I do think that that reflects the intentions of those who built it,” Dallas Jenkins told the Deseret News while filming on the Utah set.

Take a look at some behind-the-scenes moments of “The Chosen” Season 6 filming in Goshen, Utah.

Extras watch a scene filmed from the background on the set of "The Chosen" in Goshen, Utah County, on Tuesday, May 14, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Spices in bowls are seen on the set of "The Chosen" in Goshen, Utah County, on Tuesday, May 14, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

B.J. Forman, art director for “The Chosen,” translates the Greek writing, which reads, “If you are not Jewish, please stay out of the courtyard,” for journalists on the set of "The Chosen" in Goshen, Utah County, on Tuesday, May 14, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

A boom mic is held high while people act on the set of "The Chosen" in Goshen, Utah County, on Tuesday, May 14, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

The crew of the “The Chosen” works on the set of "The Chosen" in Goshen, Utah County, on Tuesday, May 14, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

B.J. Forman, art director for “The Chosen,” shows the Court of Women to journalists on the set of "The Chosen" in Goshen, Utah County, on Tuesday, May 14, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Doves sit in cages on the set of "The Chosen" in Goshen, Utah County, on Tuesday, May 14, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Simone Pester, an extra on “The Chosen,” from Belfast, Northern Ireland, poses on the set of "The Chosen" in Goshen, Utah County, on Tuesday, May 14, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Dallas Jenkins, director of “The Chosen,” poses on the set of "The Chosen" in Goshen, Utah County, on Tuesday, May 14, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

The Pool of Bethesda area of the set of "The Chosen" is shown in Goshen, Utah County, on Tuesday, May 14, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

B.J. Forman, art director for “The Chosen,” walks under the Triumphal Entry on the set of "The Chosen" in Goshen, Utah County, on Tuesday, May 14, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

First century tents are shown outside the entrance to the Main Gate on the set of "The Chosen" in Goshen, Utah County, on Tuesday, May 14, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Paid background actor Janelle Dawkins, from Chicago, center, speaks with fellow paid background actors on the set of "The Chosen" in Goshen, Utah County, on Tuesday, May 14, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Paid background actor Karla Cameron, from Atlanta, poses on the set of "The Chosen" in Goshen, Utah County, on Tuesday, May 14, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Wasim No’mani, center, acts as Yanni, a Pharisee in Jerusalem, in the Court of Gentiles on the set of "The Chosen" in Goshen, Utah County, on Tuesday, May 14, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Dallas Jenkins, director of “The Chosen,” center, speaks with the crew after a take on the set of "The Chosen" in Goshen, Utah County, on Tuesday, May 14, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

