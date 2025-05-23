The ticket booth is illuminated at the Megaplex Theatres at Jordan Commons in Sandy on Thursday, March 11, 2021.

Looking for a summer activity that the whole family will love? Megaplex Theatres has you covered.

Megaplex has continued its “MegaReelDeals” heading into the summer months.

The running deal allows moviegoers to return to theaters to see their favorites on the big screen once again, or for the first time, for only $5, according to Megaplex.

Here are what movies you can see now with your family and what to look forward to this summer.

Current ReelDeals

‘Legally Blonde’ (2001)

Rated: PG

Heartbroken sorority girl Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon) enrolls in Harvard Law School after her boyfriend breaks up with her because she is “not serious enough.”

Elle stays true to herself and navigates law with a little flare and a lot of pink.

‘The Lego Batman Movie’ (2017)

Rated: PG

Batman (Will Arnett) fights to save Gotham once again as the Joker (Zach Galifianakis) tries to take over the city.

This time, Batman can’t do it alone. He must learn how to work with others as he teams up with his trusty sidekick, Robin (Michael Cera), and his devoted butler Alfred (Ralph Fiennes).

Will Batman be able to work with his team and save Gotham?

‘The Lego Ninjago Movie’ (2017)

Rated: PG

NINJAGO City is in trouble when the evil warlord, Garmadon (Justin Theroux), comes to take over.

Lloyd, the young Green Ninja (Dave Franco), along with his group of young ninja warrior friends must defeat the warlord before it’s too late.

The young ninjas must learn from Master Wu (Jackie Chan) and unlock their inner Spinjitzu.

‘The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part’ (2019)

Rated: PG

Bravery and imagination come together once again in “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.”

Emmet (Chris Pratt), Lucy (Elizabeth Banks) and Batman (Will Arnett) embark on a new adventure to new worlds to save their own.

The trio and their friends journey to save Bricksburg and the LEGO universe from an unfriendly group of LEGO DUPLO invaders.

The Megaplex Kids Summer Movie Pass

If the $5 ReelDeals aren’t your top choice, Megaplex is bringing back their Kids Summer Movie Pass.

“10 weeks, 10 family-friendly movies, all for just $25! That‘s only $2.50 per film,” according to Megaplex.

Here is a guide to the 10 movies for 10 weeks being featured this summer.

‘The Wild Robot’ (2024)

Rated: PG

When: Wednesday, June 4

A robot, ROZZUM unit 7134, aka “Roz” (Lupita Nyong’o), crashes on an island where she bonds with local animals and learns to survive the harsh conditions on the island.

Follow Roz on her adventure as she understands the value of friendship and cares for the animals around her.

‘Abominable’ (2019)

Rated: PG

When: Wednesday, June 11

Three teens from Shanghai are on a quest to help a young Yeti, “Everest,” return to his family in the Himalayan mountains.

The distance of the journey isn’t the only thing that makes their quest difficult, but they have to stay ahead of a wealthy man and a zoologist who are set on capturing the Yeti for their own.

‘Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie’ (2017)

Rated: PG

When: Wednesday, June 18

Two mischievous young friends, George (Kevin Hart) and Harold (Thomas Middleditch), hypnotize their principal (Ed Helms) and turn him into simple underwear-themed superhero.

‘Spirit: Untamed’ (2021)

Rated: PG

When: Wednesday, June 25

Lucky Prescott (Isabela Merced), a girl not afraid to break a few rules and who yearns for a place to belong. She moves from her East Coast city, to Miradero, a small western town.

Lucky connects with another soul who is just as headstrong as she is, Spirit, a wild mustang. Along with her new friends, Lucky must save Spirit and his herd from a cruel horse wrangler.

‘The Boss Baby’ (2017)

Rated: PG

When: Wednesday, July 2

A suit-wearing baby takes over the Templeton home. While his parents are smitten with the new addition to the family, seven year-old Tim (Miles Bakshi) is not a fan of his new baby brother, Boss Baby (Alec Baldwin).

Tim is upset that he has disrupted the original family dynamic, but Boss Baby isn’t just any little baby brother, he has a mission.

“Boss Baby” shares a message about the importance of family in a clever and heartwarming way.

‘The Boss Baby: Family Business’ (2021)

Rated: PG

When: Wednesday, July 9

In this hilarious sequel, the Templeton brothers, Tim (James Marsden) and Boss Baby (Alec Baldwin) aka “Ted,” adventure again, but this time they’re a little older.

The two reunite when Tim’s baby, Tina (Amy Sedaris), shares she is a top secret agent for BabyCorp on a mission.

‘Ruby Gillman Teenage Kraken’ (2023)

Rated: PG

When: Wednesday, July 16

Teenager Ruby Gillman (Lana Condor) struggles to fit in and feels she goes unnoticed by her classmates.

Until one day, she is gifted the chance to fit in by a fellow classmate, but she will have to break her mother’s number one rule: never get in the water.

However, getting in the water reveals who she truly is, a warrior Kraken.

‘The Croods’ (2013)

Rated: PG

When: Wednesday, July 23

A prehistoric family afraid of change and curiosity is forced to go on a journey of discovery when their beloved cave is destroyed.

Join the Croods as they discover a new world outside of their cave.

‘The Croods: A New Age’ (2020)

Rated: PG

When: Wednesday, July 30

The Croods have always thought they were the only family on the planet, but that all changes when they meet the Bettermans.

As the two families struggle to get along, a new threat forces them to work together to create a better future for each other.

‘Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit’ (2006)

Rated: PG

When: Wednesday, August 6

A classic cartoon series brought to the big screen.

Wallace (Peter Sallis) and his dog, Gromit start a pest control business where a client tasks them to stop a giant rabbit from destroying the town’s crops.