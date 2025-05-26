Memorial Day will be observed this year on May 26 — a holiday meant not only for celebration, but for remembrance.
Originally known as Decoration Day, the holiday began after the Civil War as a way to honor those who died in service.
It became an official federal holiday in 1971, but it was only a few years after the ending of the Civil War that Americans began displaying tributes to fallen soldiers, according to the History Channel.
The modern proclamation calls on citizens of the United States “to observe Memorial Day by praying, according to their individual religious faith, for permanent peace.”
Though often seen as the unofficial start of summer, it remains a solemn tribute to the men and women who gave their lives for the country. A day to remember those who served their country and lost their own lives for our freedom.
10 quotes to honor Memorial Day
- “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same,” said Ronald Reagan January 5, 1967.
- “All the great things are simple, and many can be expressed in a single word: freedom, justice, honor, duty, mercy, hope,” said Winston Churchill.
- “Freely we serve, Because we freely love, as in our will to love or not; in this we stand or fall,” said John Milton in “Paradise Lost.”
- “This nation will remain the land of the free only so long as it is the home of the brave,” said Elmer Davis.
- “Some people live an entire lifetime and wonder if they have ever made a difference in the world. A veteran does not have that problem,” said Ronald Reagan.
- “We must be free not because we claim freedom, but because we practice it,” said William Faulkner.
- “It is foolish and wrong to mourn the men who died. Rather we should thank God such men lived,” said Gen. George S. Patton.
- “As we set today aside to honor and thank our veterans, let us be mindful that we should do this every day of the year and not just one,” said Beth Pennington.
- “Spirit, that made those heroes dare to die, and leave their children free, bid time and nature gently spare the shaft we raise to them and thee,” said Ralph Waldo Emerson.
- “No duty is more urgent than that of returning thanks,” said James Allen.