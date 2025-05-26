Flowers and flags are seen during Memorial Day at the Utah Veterans Cemetery and Memorial Park in Bluffdale on Monday, May 27, 2024.

Memorial Day will be observed this year on May 26 — a holiday meant not only for celebration, but for remembrance.

Originally known as Decoration Day, the holiday began after the Civil War as a way to honor those who died in service.

It became an official federal holiday in 1971, but it was only a few years after the ending of the Civil War that Americans began displaying tributes to fallen soldiers, according to the History Channel.

The modern proclamation calls on citizens of the United States “to observe Memorial Day by praying, according to their individual religious faith, for permanent peace.”

Though often seen as the unofficial start of summer, it remains a solemn tribute to the men and women who gave their lives for the country. A day to remember those who served their country and lost their own lives for our freedom.

10 quotes to honor Memorial Day