Angel Studios, the Utah-based, faith-centered film studio, is breaking into new territory with its first romantic comedy: “Solo Mio,” starring Kevin James and Jonathan Roumie, best known for playing Jesus in “The Chosen.”

The romantic comedy was directed by The Kinnane Brothers (“Home Team”) and is produced by Mark Fasano, Jeffrey Greenstein and actor Kevin James, per a press release from Angel Studios.

Angel Studios will distribute the film in theaters nationwide in February 2026.

“We saw ‘Solo Mio,’ and the feeling was incredible. We knew it was a perfect fit for Angel to release to a broad audience,” Jordan Harmon, President of Angel, said in a statement. “Kevin James and Jonathan Roumie bring heart, humor, and originality to this uplifting tale of rediscovery, and we can’t wait for audiences to experience it in theaters.”

The movie stars Kevin James as Matt, a jilted groom whose picturesque Italian wedding crumbles when he’s left at the altar. Determined not to waste the trip, Matt embarks on the honeymoon alone, diving into Italy’s culture, cuisine, and scenery — when an unexpected connection with Gia (Nicole Grimaudo) changes everything.

The rom-com also stars Nicole Grimaudo, Alyson Hannigan, Kim Coates, Julee Cerda and Julie Ann Emery.

It was written by James and Patrick and John Kinnane.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be partnered with Angel on ‘Solo Mio,’” Jeffrey Greenstein said in a statement. “This is a film that people need to see in theaters. The world just needs fun, heartfelt content with a strong message, and we’re excited to get them back into the theaters to see this one.”

When does ‘Solo Mio’ come out?

Angel Studios’ romantic comedy, “Solo Mio,” comes out on Friday, February 6, 2026.