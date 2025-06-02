From timeless classics to recent releases, find a new track to add to your own summer playlist.

There’s an undeniable magic to summer with its long, sunlit days and warm, balmy nights. The only thing that makes these moments better is the perfect playlist.

Whether you’re heading out on a road trip with the windows down, dancing in your kitchen or simply soaking up the sun, here’s a song to inspire a playlist for every summer occasion.

Most are classics from summer playlists past, with a few newer gems sprinkled in.

‘Summer Nights’ (John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John)

This song will have you romanticizing summer love forever.

‘Heat Waves’ (Glass Animals)

Glass Animals’ lyrics in this song are fun, but the real reason to listen is for the beat. This song is perfect for late-night summer drives or a day at the beach.

‘Malibu’ (Miley Cyrus)

Miley Cyrus captures the feeling of freedom that the ocean offers and encapsulates it perfectly in “Malibu.”

‘Watermelon Sugar’ (Harry Styles)

Harry Styles and watermelon on a summer evening — it doesn’t get better than that.

‘Sunny Afternoon’ (The Kinks)

For laid-back occasions, the Kinks help when you feel truly worry-free (or to help you get there).

For the country fans, an anthem you can’t help but sing along to and experience (or relive) your own barefoot blue jean night.

‘Cruel Summer’ (Taylor Swift)

Despite the title, this song is anything but cruel. Taylor Swift’s lyrics describe the joys and heartbreaks of summer love in a masterful way.

‘Walking on Sunshine’ (Katrina and the Waves)

Katrina and the Waves are here to let you know they’re walking on sunshine — and you should be, too.

‘Chicken Fried’ (Zac Brown Band)

A few simple pleasures with a laid-back vibe. This song is perfect for any BBQ, party or day on the water.

‘Good Vibrations’ (Beach Boys)

The Beach Boys have one vibe, and one vibe only — and it will make you feel like you’re at the beach, even if you’re miles away.

‘Unwritten’ (Natasha Bedingfield)

Natasha Bedingfield at her most footloose and fancy-free, inspiring you to feel the same way.

‘Summertime Sadness’ (Lana Del Rey)

During an upbeat season, Lana Del Rey delivers a beautiful melancholy ballad.

‘Lovely Day’ (Bill Withers)

Bill Withers delivers soulful positivity. You just cannot have a bad day with this one.

‘As It Was’ (Harry Styles)

Harry Styles brings an infectious dance energy with every song he writes, but especially with “As It Was.”

‘Here Comes the Sun’ (The Beatles)

Another timeless favorite, capturing that euphoric feeling when summer returns.

‘Free Fallin’ (Tom Petty)

Tom Petty captures true freedom. This song is an essential companion for your road trips and adventures.

‘I Ain’t Worried’ (OneRepublic)

This song will make you realize that summer is full of possibilities.

‘Mystical Magical’ (Benson Boone)

A recent hit, summer truly is mystical and magical and Benson Boone hits it just right. You might be practicing your backflips by the end of this one.

‘Dance the Night’ (Dua Lipa)

Combining a retro vibe with a modern twist, Dua Lipa will have you dancing through the night. It’s the perfect pairing to any summer party.

‘Golden’ (Harry Styles)

A song that radiates happiness and will leave you feeling better about yourself and life.

‘Cruise’ (Florida Georgia Line)

There are no rules to summer, only this: this song needs to be played in a car with the windows down.

‘Play it Again’ (Luke Bryan)

Luke Bryan helps bring summer romance to life and you might be listening to it on repeat.

‘Love Shack’ (the B-52’s)

Funky and unforgettable, the B-52’s will have you singing along in no time.

‘Soak up the Sun’ (Sheryl Crow)

A simple song for simple summer days. All Sheryl Crow wants to do is soak up the sun and she’s inviting you to do the same.

‘Dog Days are Over’ (Florence + The Machine)

An energetic summertime anthem that will make you want to dance, run and celebrate all summer long.