This image released by Universal Pictures shows Cynthia Erivo, left, and Ariana Grande in a scene from the film "Wicked."

The highly anticipated trailer for “Wicked: For Good” was released on June 4, giving audiences their first look at the film adaptation of the second act of the hit Broadway musical, “Wicked.”

Here’s everything we know about “Wicked: For Good.”

What will ‘Wicked: For Good’ be about?

The newest movie continues the story of best friends, Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande), after they’ve gone their separate ways.

In a recent Vanity Fair interview, director Jon M. Chu discussed the emotional impact of the ending moments of “Wicked: Part 1,” stating, “Our heart was broken when Glinda can’t make the choice that we want her to so badly at the end of movie one, and it feels empowering for Elphaba to fly away from society.”

He continued, “In movie two, we get to see the consequences of those choices. The temperature is up.”

If you loved Elphaba’s gravity-defying performance at the end of “Wicked,” there’s more to look forward to. Chu told Vanity Fair, “If you think Elphaba flew in movie one, in movie two, she flies.”

Elphaba is now living in the west after defying the Wizard of Oz (Jeff Goldblum), and cementing her reputation as the Wicked Witch of the West.

Meanwhile, Glinda rises in popularity among fellow Ozians while working with the Wizard.

How is ‘Wicked: For Good’ different from the Broadway musical?

The biggest change the trailer teases is the appearance of Dorothy Gale and her crew, whereas in the original play, Dorothy appears only as a shadow.

In the same Vanity Fair interview, Chu explained the intention behind featuring Dorothy and company, saying, “That intersection is the place that we were first introduced into Oz.”

He continued, “We tread lightly, but try to make more sense of how it impacts our girls and our characters than maybe the show does.”

The trailer teases another deviation from the original play: we see a wedding scene, with Glinda walking down the aisle, which isn’t in the original stage production. This raises questions about whether the film will portray a marriage between Glinda and Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey).

With “For Good” being the main soundtrack throughout the trailer, a new melody sung by Elphaba can be heard throughout as well.

“Wicked: For Good” is set to include two new songs, written by Stephen Schwartz, the original “Wicked” composer.

Chu commented on the additions with Vanity Fair, saying, “They’re great additions to this movie. They were necessary in this movie to help tell the story.”