Supporters begin to arrive at the Basin Drive-In Theatre in Mt. Pleasant, Sanpete County, to attend an election night event for Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
Happy National Drive-in Movie Day! Today commemorates the opening of the first drive-in movie theater.

It all began in Pennsauken, New Jersey, when the first patented drive-in opened on June 6, 1933, per History. Richard Hollingshead, the very first drive-in owner, charged 25 cents per car and 25 cents per person, advertising the drive-in as an experience for the whole family.

Hollingshead’s patent was later overturned in 1949 and drive-in theaters became a national phenomenon.

The industry boomed in the 1960s, with over 4,000 drive-in theaters across the United States, per the New York Film Academy.

Since then, the popularity of drive-ins declined due to the rising price of real estate, growing number of walk-in theaters and streaming services, according to History.

Drive-in theaters have been closing nationwide for years, including Utah’s iconic Redwood Drive-in Theater last year.

Ellie and Willow Vogel get comfortable in the back of their car as they attend a movie at the Redwood Drive-In Theatre in West Valley City on Friday, May 1, 2020.

As of 2023, there are about 300 drive-ins left in the U.S., per the New York Film Academy.

What drive-ins are left in Utah?

If you want to celebrate National Drive-in Movie Day, here are a few drive-in spots playing movies this weekend and all summer long.

Erda Drive-in: Tooele, Utah

Erda Drive-in, formerly the Motor Vu Theater, opened around 1949. The theater is open seasonally from May to October, showing movies weekly Thursday-Saturday, but may close due to weather conditions, according to the company’s website.

Showtimes
  • Friday, June 6 (9:30 p.m.), “Lilo & Stitch”

Check their website for updates and more information on upcoming summer showtimes.

Cozyfilmz: Provo, Utah

The newest drive-in theater in town, Cozyfilmz, is a pop up drive-in located in the parking lot of the Provo Mall.

The company kicked off their theater debut this May with a showing of “The Dark Knight,” but has put showings on hold as they try to find a new venue, according to the company’s recent update.

Cozyfilmz drive-in is bringing drive-in theaters back with a modern twist, where customer experience includes food trucks, games and activities to enjoy before the movie starts, according to the Cozyfilmz website.

Showtimes

There are no showtimes June 6 and 7 due to an already-scheduled event at the mall, but check their website for more information on upcoming showtimes.

Echo Drive-in: Roosevelt, Utah

Echo drive-in opened in 1958 and is currently operated by the Roosevelt Movies company, with showtimes Friday and Saturday nights. Gates open at 7 p.m. with movies starting at dusk.

Showtimes
  • Friday, June 6 at dusk (9 p.m.), “The Minecraft Movie”
  • Saturday, June 7 at dusk (9 p.m.), “The Minecraft Movie”

Check their website for updates and more information on upcoming summer showtimes.

Basin Drive-in: Mount Pleasant, Utah

Basin Drive-in has been in operation for nearly seven decades, opening in 1959, per Utah Theaters.

Showtimes
  • June 6-12 at 9:20 p.m., “The Last Rodeo”

Check their Facebook for updates and more information on upcoming summer showtimes.

