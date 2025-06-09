Photo gallery: Popular Utah Asian Festival celebrates diverse heritages

A feast for the senses, the Utah Asian Festival took place Saturday at the Utah State Fairpark to celebrate Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

The Utah event is the largest, longest-running Asian festival in the United States, organizers say.

The event featured 60+ traditional and contemporary performances across two stages, hands-on children’s activities, 30+ food vendors representing a wide array of culinary heritages, more than 70 community and artisan booths and more in what was expected to be the biggest festival since its founding in 1978.

The festival is entirely volunteer-run and organized as a program of the Asian Association of Utah, which serves as a community resource for Asian immigrants and refugees. Though the festival is nearing its 50-year mark, the festival is proud to note that Asian people have been an essential part of Utah history for over 150 years.

Deseret News photojournalists Brice Tucker captured the visual sights, sounds and smells of the event.

Kanda Chanon, from Chanon Thai Cafe, right, prepares pork skewers for cooking on the grill during the Utah Asian Festival at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Saturday, June 7, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Sujata Sigdel, right, performs a dance from Nepal during the Utah Asian Festival at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Saturday, June 7, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Yuni Hanafi cheers and waves the Indonesian flag while her grandchildren perform during the Utah Asian Festival at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Saturday, June 7, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

People come and go from the pavilion during the Utah Asian Festival at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Saturday, June 7, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Christian Gonzalez heats up the charcoal coals while cooking pork skewers for Chanon Thai Cafe during the Utah Asian Festival at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Saturday, June 7, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Derrick Yee, from Xao Bao Bao, puts together a order of bao buns for a customer during the Utah Asian Festival at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Saturday, June 7, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Anita Hanafi, from Salt Lake City, performs in a traditional Indonesian dance from West Java during the Utah Asian Festival at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Saturday, June 7, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News