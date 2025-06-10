Director Paul Syrstad is introducing Jesus to modern audiences through a contemporary retelling of New Testament stories.

In the Angel Studios-backed series, “Testament,” the book of Acts is reimagined in an alternate modern world. The apostles wear cargo pants and hoodies, the Roman Empire is still at large, digital technology never emerged and whispers about Jesus fuel a resistance.

For Syrstad, the show’s creator, director and co-writer, “Testament” is an effort to “engage viewers in the exact same story, but with a world that looks a little more similar to our own,” he told the Deseret News.

“Bible stories can be seen as quite boring, a bit slow paced. And for a lot of people tunics and sandals — as much as I love tunics and sandals — it turns people off," Syrstad said.

He continued, “I think the thing that we focused on was bringing out the human experience that is so prevalent in the story of Acts — if you’re willing to engage with it on a deeper than superficial layer.”

“Testament” is entering a crowded biblical-based drama scene, but Syrstad is confident the series will stand out against other biblical dramas like “The Chosen” and “House of David” because of its unique spin.

Still, the series is faithful to the Bible, Syrstad assures — it just tells the stories from a contemporary setting.

“I don’t think this has been done before — a modern adaptation — at least on this scale of a biblical story," Syrstad said.

“Our phrase that we like saying about the show is, ‘It is something old and yet something new’ ...So it’ll feel like these are stories you know, but in a completely new way that you’ve never seen before.”

Partnering with Angel Studios

A series of “Testament”-style short films from Syrstad evolved into a feature-length film, “Testament: Parable Untold,” which caught Angel Studios’ attention. The studio picked up the film for distribution and it has now been viewed over two million times.

In the wake of the film’s success, Angel Studios asked Syrstad if he had any thought about following the film with a TV series — “absolutely,” he recalled responding.

“It’s an incredibly freeing and liberating experience working with Angel Studios,” Syrstad said. “The rate that they’re growing, it’s incredible... It’s an exciting ride.”

He added, “I’m really looking forward to seeing... how they progress to bigger and better.”

“Testament” is set to be a multi-season series co-written and directed by Syrstad, with distribution from Angel Studios.

“Like the original film, ‘Testament,' has been incredibly well received by the Angel Guild,” Jordan Harmon, President of Angel Studios, said in a press statement. “Our hope is that this series, which vividly reimagines the Book of Acts, will captivate audiences in an entirely fresh way.”

When does ‘Testament’ come out?

“Testament” premiered on Angel Studios’ streaming platform on Sunday, June 8. Subsequent episodes will debut weekly on Mondays.

“There are eight episodes in the first season, and we’ve written it to be a multi-season show, so we’re planning on a much bigger story,” Syrstad said.

He continued, “It builds and it builds and it builds. You are going to laugh. You’re going to be challenged, and my goodness, at some point you’re going to cry.”

Watch: Trailer for ‘Testament’