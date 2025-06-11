Britain's Diana, Princess of Wales, is pictured during an evening reception given by the West German President Richard von Weizsacker in honour of the British Royal guests in Bonn, Germany on Nov. 2, 1987. Some items from Diana's wardrobe are up for auction.

More than 100 pieces from Princess Diana’s wardrobe are going up for what is being called the largest collection of her fashion to go to auction.

Featured in the collection will be her ski suit and the floral dress she wore to visit children in the hospital, CNN reported.

“This is the largest Princess Diana auction because we have over 100 items from her amazing life and career ... keeping in mind Diana herself ... sold over 70 of her dresses ... back in 1997 to raise money for her charity,” Martin Nolan, executive director and co-founder of Julien’s Auctions, told Reuters.

Bidding is open now, and the auction takes place on June 26 at The Peninsula Beverly Hills.

What items are in the Princess Diana collection up for auction?

Within the auction, it will include sketches and handwritten letters as well as handbags, hats, shoes and clothing pieces.

The two items expected to fetch the highest bids are the silk floral dress dubbed her “caring dress” and a cream silk evening gown she wore during the 1986 tour of the Gulf. They’re estimated to snag $200,000 to $300,000 each, according to CNN.

Another iconic item up for bid is a Dior handbag gifted to her by former French first lady Bernadette Chirac in 1985. A peach hat she wore for her honeymoon sendoff is also included in the auction, per Reuters.

Many clothing items in the collection are Versace — a designer the late princess was known for sporting. One of the items includes a pantsuit expected to go for $30,000 to $50,000, InStyle reported.

“People do consider these items as an asset class now, because if people own these items today, chances are in years to come they will sell them for more than what they pay for (at) auction,” Nolan said, per Reuters.