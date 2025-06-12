Stephen A. Smith attends the Disney 2025 Upfront presentation at the North Javits Center on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, in New York.

Stephen A. Smith hasn’t always been known for his hot takes on political issues. His reputation was built in sports journalism, especially basketball. But now, when he’s not making appearances as an NBA analyst for ESPN, he’s either on his own show or others sharing his political opinion, criticizing across party lines.

And people have noticed.

During a guest appearance on Jon Stewart’s “The Daily Show” on Monday, he was asked why he’s more recently “pushing those buttons” and thrusting himself into the political spotlight, where people may view him as a potential political candidate.

“Is that something that appeals to the vanity? Is it something that appeals to your principle, to your morality? Where do you take that interest?” Stewart asked Smith.

“People think I’m interested in being an elected official,” he said. “I have no desire to be that.”

He believes his talents and passions lie in remaining a commentator who can push against either political party’s narrative without pressure from constituents.

“I want to be a major player in terms of a voice and a conduit for change. I want to make sure that people know that the BS has got to stop,” he added.

“I believe white, black, and everything in between, society as a whole, by and large, are a lot of great God-fearing individuals that can get along just fine,” he said. “I think the politicians in this country have served to divide us and paint us against one another for their own selfish deeds, and I think that they have contributed to the demise of this country, so I don’t mind calling them out at all.”

Does he mean it?

Many wonder if that’s completely true.

Just a month ago, he was criticizing Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ “Fighting Oligarchy Tour” with New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on his show, saying that if they were to become the face of Democratic Party leadership, then he might need to step in.

“Are we supposed to leave it to Bernie Sanders and AOC?” he asked his viewers, given “how socialistic they are in their thinking.”

In the same episode, he called himself an independent and said that he “has no desire to be on either side” of the political spectrum, even though he voted for former Vice President Kamala Harris.

“When I think about me, and I think about me running for president of the United States, let me reemphasize that I am woefully unqualified,” Smith said. But, added that if he were to be president, “I would create a new lane, I’d be a centrist.”

In a post on social media last week, he went as far as to agree with tech-billionare Elon Musk on establishing a new political party in the U.S.

“Mr. @elonmusk I’m all for moving America to the CENTER. I’m definitely down for that cause! Sign me up!!!”

He went on further in his show, “I want to work with both sides of the aisle. I’d have Democrats and Republicans in my Cabinet. They would be the ones butting heads and fighting, but their mandate would be to come to me with an idea that works for America.”

“It’s about problem solving, it’s about fixing the issues that really matter. It’s about caring about all of America, not just a segment of our population,” Smith said.