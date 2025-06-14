Looking for the perfect movie to watch with your dad or father figure this Father’s Day weekend?

Whether you’re in the mood for a comedy, action-packed adventure or a touching family dynamic, here are 16 films that will help you celebrate Father’s Day.

16 movies to watch for Father’s Day

‘Daddy Day Care’ (2003)

Rated: PG

Streaming: Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Peacock

After Charlie Hinton (Eddie Murphy) and Phil Ryerson (Jeff Garlin) lose their jobs, they become stay-at-home dads. Needing to help their wives support their families, they decide to start a day-care business.

Follow Charlie and Phil as they recruit friends and humorously learn to navigate the chaos of running a day-care center.

‘Field of Dreams’ (1989)

Rated: PG

Streaming: Netflix, Hulu

“Field of Dreams” tells the story of a father who becomes inspired to build a baseball field in his backyard.

This field, which feels close to heaven, becomes the setting for extraordinary events that unfold as he is influenced by a mysterious whisper, “If you build it, he will come.”

‘Father of the Bride’ (1991)

Rated: PG

Streaming: Disney+, Hulu

George Banks (Steve Martin) eagerly anticipates his daughter’s return from studying abroad, only to have his world turned upside down when she announces her engagement to a young man she met there.

A movie that will make girl dads both laugh and cry, “Father of the Bride” hilariously navigates the highs and lows of wedding planning from the perspective of a devoted father.

‘The Adam Project’ (2022)

Rated: PG-13

Streaming: Netflix

A time-traveling pilot, Adam Reed (Ryan Reynolds) crash lands in 2022 and requires the help of his 12-year-old self to fix the timeline. Together, they confront secrets from their past, risking everything to save the future.

Along the way, they meet their late father in this tender action-packed adventure about family and second chances.

‘The Incredibles’ (2004)

Rated: PG

Streaming: Disney+

Bob Parr (Craig T. Nelson), also known as Mr. Incredible, and his wife Helen (Holly Hunter), known as Elastagirl, are retired superheroes trying to live a normal life while raising their young family.

Despite his efforts to hold down a steady job, Bob yearns to go back to his days of fighting crime. So he secretly returns to superhero work, embarking on a mission he isn’t prepared for.

In this heartwarming animated film, the entire Parr family steps up, working together to protect one another in their efforts to save the world.

‘Honey I Shrunk the Kids’ (1989)

Rated: PG

Streaming: Disney+

Professor Wayne Szalinksi (Rick Moranis) is on the brink of the invention of a lifetime, a shrink ray. After a few failed attempts, he steps away from his work, only for his kids and their two friends to accidentally shrink themselves.

In this hilarious adventure that comes because of a father’s mishap, the miniature teens must battle the dangers of their now gigantic surroundings while their parents search for them.

‘Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade’ (1989)

Rated: PG

Streaming: Disney+, Hulu, Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video

Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) is adventuring again when an art collector tasks him to search for the Holy Grail.

During his quest, he learns of the disappearance of another archaeologist who was searching for the Grail, but disappeared, is none other than his own father, Dr. Henry Jones (Sean Connery).

In this father-son adventure, the two learn the artifact is harder to find and more powerful than they thought.

‘Finding Nemo’ (2003)

Rated: G

Streaming: Disney+

How far will a dad go to find his son? Marlin (Albert Brooks) is a cautious and risk-averse clownfish. That all changes when his only son, Nemo (Alexander Gould), is captured outside of their Great Barrier Reef home.

Marlin sets off on an epic journey across the ocean to find his son. Along the way, he meets unexpected friends that help him in his quest.

‘Red’ (2010)

Rated: PG-13

Streaming: Paramount+

A former CIA agent, Frank Moses (Bruce Willis), is enjoying a quiet life in retirement, when his peaceful lifestyle is disrupted when his house is raided in the middle of the night.

To find out who is behind the raid, Frank reunites with his old team. Together, they use their skills and experience to unravel the mystery targeting him while bonding over memories of past missions.

‘Home Team’ (2022)

Rated: PG

Streaming: Netflix

Two years after his involvement in a Super Bowl scandal, New Orleans Saints head coach, Sean Payton (Kevin James), faces suspension from the NFL.

With more free time on his hands, he returns to his hometown to reconnect with his 12-year-old son.

As a means to rebuild his relationship, Sean begins coaching his son’s Pop Warner football team. He embraces the challenge of teaching young players while rediscovering the joys in family and his community.

‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ (1993)

Rated: PG-13

Streaming: Disney+, Hulu

Daniel Hillard (Robin Williams) is heartbroken after a nasty divorce from his wife, Miranda (Sally Field), severely limits his time with their children. Daniel is desperate to remain part of their lives, so desperate, that he dons an elaborate disguise and becomes the family’s housekeeper, Mrs. Doubtfire.

As he navigates his charade, Daniel must be careful not to slip up, questioning whether this unique effort to connect with his kids will backfire.

‘Cheaper by the Dozen’ (2003)

Rated: PG

Streaming: Disney+

Tom Baker (Steve Martin) recently landed a job as the head coach for a college football team. As he is starting his new gig, his wife, Kate (Bonnie Hunt), is offered the opportunity to go on a book tour. Tom encourages her to go on tour, ensuring he has the house and kids under control, all 12 of them.

The responsibility of taking care of the kids by himself on top of coaching is more than he can juggle and things slowly start to fall apart. Will peace be restored to the Baker home?

‘Three Men and a Baby’ (1987)

Rated: PG

Streaming: Disney+

Jack Holden (Ted Danson) and his friends, Peter (Tom Selleck) and Michael (Steve Guttenberg) are enjoying their carefree bachelor lives until a mysterious package arrives on their doorstep, a baby named Mary, with a note from the mother saying she is leaving the baby with Jack.

The three bachelors must learn to adjust their lifestyles to care for Mary until her mother returns.

‘Dan in Real Life’ (2007)

Rated: PG-13

Streaming: Disney+

A romantic comedy that defies typical Father’s Day movie choices, “Dan in Real Life” follows Dan (Steve Carell), a widowed father trying to parent his three girls while trying to find his own happiness.

Dan unknowingly falls for his brother’s girlfriend, setting off a chain of humorous yet sincere complications in their family dynamic.

As he tries to work through his feelings, Dan also faces challenges in connecting with his three daughters, who are coping with their mother’s passing and the limits of his well-meaning but overbearing parenting style.

‘We Bought a Zoo’ (2011)

Rated: PG

Streaming: Disney+, Hulu, Max

Based on a true story, Benjamin Mee (Matt Damon) and his children are desperate to find a way to move forward after the death of their wife and mother.

What better way to move forward than renovating a run down zoo? While they work to restore the zoo, the family finds friendship and support among the remaining zoo staff, who have been working tirelessly to keep the zoo afloat.

Among the renovations, Ben endeavors to help his kids learn valuable life lessons, helping them find hope and resilience, while creating a new life at the zoo.

‘Catch Me if You Can’ (2002)

Rated: PG-13

Streaming: Hulu

Based on a true story, Frank Abagnale Jr. (Leonardo DiCaprio), becomes a master con artist, successfully forging millions of dollars worth of checks as a Pan Am pilot, doctor and prosecutor.

Frank Jr.’s craft and charm come from lessons learned from his father, Frank Abagnale, Sr. (Christopher Walken), whose unhappy marriage ends in divorce. After being asked to choose which parent to live with, Frank Jr. runs, takes off on a life of deception and adventure.

Hot on his trail is FBI agent, Carl Hanratty (Tom Hanks), whose sole mission is to track down Frank Jr. and put him behind bars, but Frank seems to always be one step ahead.