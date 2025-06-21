Benson Boone performs "Beautiful Things" during the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. Boone released his second album, "American Heart," on June 20.

It’s been two months since Benson Boone unveiled his song “Mystical Magical” — a quirky pop tune that went viral, in part, for lyrics that included the phrase “moonbeam ice cream.”

“Mystical Magical” marked the second single from his second album, “American Heart,” providing another promising teaser of Boone’s eclectic style — on YouTube, the official lyric video for the song already has 16 million views.

Moonbeam ice cream isn’t limited to just “Mystical Magical,” though.

Boone officially released “American Heart” on June 20, and along with it, a music video for the new song “Mr. Electric Blue” that at one point shows the singer working in a pink ice cream truck with Moonbeam Ice Cream written across.

So far, the reviews for “American Heart” are mixed, though just about all of the reviewers seem to agree that coming up with a headline that plays on Boone’s affinity for flips is the way to go: US Weekly writes that Boone “sticks the landing” with the album, while Rolling Stone says Boone “can’t land the backflip."

New Musical Express, meanwhile, writes that the album is “a front flip to the middle of the road.“

No matter where critics or listeners stand, the enigma that is moonbeam ice cream seems to be bringing people together. And now that Boone’s new album has dropped, it looks like fans could maybe get a literal taste of the mystery flavor in the near future.

Benson Boone buys an ice cream van, pokes fun at moonbeam ice cream

“Okay the joke has gone too far. Guess what I just bought,” Boone shared in a TikTok video several days before his album release.

As the chorus to “Mystical Magical” plays on the video, Boone shifts his camera to the pink and orange ice cream truck that appears in the “Mr. Electric Blue” music video.

The “Beautiful Things” singer confirmed during a recent appearance on Scott Mills’ "The Breakfast Show" that he did in fact purchase the ice cream truck that is currently in Utah.

When Mills asked Boone what he plans to do with it, the singer’s response was short and to the point: “drive it around.”

Moonbeam ice cream immediately comes into play during the “Mr. Electric Blue” music video, a self-deprecating release that transforms just about every insult and criticism that has been hurled Boone’s way in his short career into a hilarious storyline.

“Is everything all right?” Boone says to his agent as he steps into Industry Plant Records wearing a T-shirt that says “One hit wonder.”

“Have you not been on the internet?” the agent responds. “Everything’s terrible, Benson! We put all of our money in Moonbeam ice cream and a backflip, and it’s gone absolutely horrible. We need something new, we need a new gimmick. Maybe good songwriting?”

“You know I can’t do that,” a deflated Boone says.

Boone’s agent then reveals that the singer owes the label $10 million — which he must come up with in a week.

Throughout the video, the singer takes on a series of odd jobs to try to come up with the money, including driving an ice cream truck.

“And here’s your Moonbeam ice cream, miss,” he says to a girl at the front of the line.

“Hey, you’re that guy who sings ‘Beautiful Things,’” she says.

“I sure am, thank you very much,” Boone responds sweetly, only to quickly become upset and devour the girl’s ice cream cone when she tells him that his music is “terrible.”

The music video, which was filmed in Utah, already has more than 1 million views on YouTube.

What is moonbeam ice cream, anyway?

Boone recently opened up about the inspiration behind the moonbeam ice cream lyric — or rather how the lyric stemmed from a lack of inspiration.

In an interview on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Boone said he and his songwriting partner, Jack LaFrantz — who plays the agent in the “Mr. Electric Blue” video — had hit a wall in the writing process. They had a melody in mind, but couldn’t come up with lyrics.

“And Jack’s sitting there, and we’re kind of goofing off, and he just goes, ‘You know, what if you just did this?’

“And it looked like he was gonna say something really good, and we’ve been sitting there for an hour, and I’m like, ‘This is it!’ And he goes, ‘moonbeam ice cream taking off your blue jeans,’” Boone said in a goofy falsetto voice.

The lyric ended up being a placeholder for the day, but Boone had a change of heart when he went home and listened to it.

“I was like, ”You know what? Moonbeam ice cream," he said with confidence.

Boone hinted during his appearance on “Fallon” that people may be able to get some moonbeam ice cream once the album drops.

And there’s some recent news that is giving fans hope.

Crumbl has a moonbeam ice cream cookie

The fact that Boone is in possession of an ice cream truck is promising.

Perhaps when the American leg of his tour — which sold out in a staggering nine seconds — kicks off later this summer, Boone will have a moonbeam ice cream flavor that he can share with fans (per the San Fransisco Chronicle, Boone actually did recently share some with fans at the BottleRock Napa Valley festival, a recipe that included blueberry ice cream, blueberries, mini marshmallows and lemon juice).

But in the meantime, the Utah-based cookie store Crumbl has created a moonbeam ice cream cookie that will be available at all locations for as long as supplies last from June 23-28.

The Benson Boone treat is a chilled chocolate cookie that features cookie and cream pieces, with moonbeam ice cream-inspired lemon, berry and marshmallow toppings, a drizzle of white icing, and cookies and cream sprinkle.

Benson Boone thanks his fans following ‘American Heart’ release

Boone’s rise to fame has been rapid — it’s only been around five years since he even discovered he could sing, as the Deseret News previously reported.

After dropping out of “American Idol” in 2021 — Katy Perry predicted he could’ve won the whole thing — to pursue music on his own terms, Boone has been dedicating himself to the craft.

Although he already has a smash hit in “Beautiful Things” and a Grammy nod, he doesn’t appear to be taking any of it for granted.

“Just wanna say how much I love doing music. And even more so, how much I love being able to share that music with you,” he wrote in a new post on Instagram. “People will ask me quite frequently ‘do you ever think of how many lives you’re changing?’ but the truth is, it is YOU who is changing MY life. Thank you for being you. Whether you hate my music or love it, I’m just glad you heard it. I hope you all enjoy American Heart, so many talented people were a part of this album, go listen all the way through if you can. Love you Booners.”