Netflix announced on Tuesday that it will be renewing the Western drama “Ransom Canyon,” staring Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly, for a second season.

With the 10-episode first season being released back in April, the show is looking to begin filming for Season 2 in September in New Mexico. Production is set to return to where Season 1 was based — Netflix Studios Albuquerque, according to Deadline.

“I couldn’t be happier that Netflix is ready to get back in the saddle for ‘Ransom Canyon,’” said the show’s producer and showrunner, April Blair, per Deadline. “Our dreamy little corner of Texas Hill Country is full of stories still untold, and we can’t wait to bring them to our incredible fans. Get ready for another ride.”

Alongside Duhamel and Kelly, stars such as Eoin Macken, Lizzy Greene, Andrew Liner, Garrett Wareing, Jack Schumacher and Marianly Tejada are all expected to return.

Fans of the show will also remember a character introduced at the end of the first season — seen only from the back of the head — known to be the wife of Yancy (Schumacher). Blair told Deadline that there will be more development of her in the next season.

“Now that we’re in the room on Season 2, it’s a very fun character that’s shaping up and a very juicy backstory,” she said.

What is ‘Ransom Canyon’ about?

According to the trailer, everyone who lives in Ransom Canyon is either “running from something or to something.”

As an adaptation of Jodi Thomas’ books by the same name, “Ransom Canyon” takes place in Texas Hill Country, where three ranchers are fighting for their land, lives and legacies that are now being threatened by outside forces, according to Netflix.

Staten Kirkland (Duhamel) takes center stage in the show as he is healing from loss and looking for revenge, with his longtime family friend and local dancehall owner, Quinn O’Grady (Kelly), as his only hope, according to Forbes.

But when a mysterious cowboy strolls into town, secrets of the past are brought back to light, leaving Staten to fight not only for his home but the only love that can pull him away from the demons that haunt him, per Forbes.