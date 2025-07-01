Ken Jennings recently hosted the "Jeopardy!" Masters tournament, which aired on ABC. Jennings will compete alongside Matt Damon in a celebrity edition of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire," which premieres July 23 on ABC.

Ken Jennings’ “Jeopardy!”playing days may be over, but that doesn’t mean he’s ruled out competing on other game shows.

The “Jeopardy!” host and 74-game “Jeopardy!” champ recently shared that he will be competing in a celebrity edition of the trivia game show “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” that pairs up the contestants on behalf of charities.

Jennings’ partner: actor Matt Damon.

“Can’t believe I get to play with one of my generation’s great math prodigies,” Jennings wrote on Instagram, referring to Damon’s role in “Good Will Hunting.” “This is in the bag.”

Ken Jennings will compete on ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’

Jennings’ time on “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” comes as Season 41 of “Jeopardy!” ends in late July.

The season premiere of the show, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, airs July 23 on ABC.

Other celebrity pairings for the season include:

Adam Devine and Anders Holm

Asif Ali and Saagar Shaikh

Chloe Fineman and Jillian Bell

Drew Carey and Aisha Tyler

Gary Janetti and Brad Goreski

Helen Hunt and Dan Bucatinsky

Jake Tapper and Kaitlan Collins

Joe Buck and Oliver Hudson

Joel McHale and Jim Rash

Jordan Klepper and Ronny Chieng

Kal Penn and Jameela Jamil

Mike Birbiglia and Atsuko Okatsuka

Oscar Nuñez and Kate Flannery

Sarah Silverman and Marc Maron

Tramell Tillman and Zach Cherry

Jennings previously competed on “Who Wants to be a Millionaire” over a decade ago in a Guinness World Records-themed edition of the show, where he won $100,000.

The “Jeopardy!” Greatest of All Time champ also competed on “Wheel of Fortune” in 2023 against former “Jeopardy!” co-host Mayim Bialik and “Wheel of Fortune” star Vanna White, the Deseret News reported.

Jennings won in his “Wheel of Fortune” debut, leaving the set with $72,800 for charity.

What else is Ken Jennings up to?

Although “Jeopardy!” reruns will start airing later this month, it’s not a slow season for Jennings.

The quiz show host has a cameo in “Happy Gilmore 2,” which hits Netflix July 25.

A few days later, he’ll release his latest book, “The Complete Kennections: 5,000 Questions in 1,000 Puzzles.” Based on his online game Kennections, the book marks his first trivia-themed book in a decade, per Simon & Schuster.

Jennings will also return to host Season 42 of “Jeopardy!” in September. It’ll mark his fourth season as the show’s host, a role he previously told the Deseret News was his “dream job.”

“I was 100% confident I would not get a shot at the job — because that would be insane,” he told the Deseret News in 2023. “If I were hiring for that job, I would go with a sturdy broadcaster with decades of experience, not just somebody who happened to be good at the show many years ago. But luckily they took a chance on me.”