Brandon Sanderson poses for a portrait at BYU in Provo on March 10, 2022. The renowned fantasy author and Utah native is set to headline the state's largest writing conference in 2026.

Renowned fantasy author and Utah native Brandon Sanderson is set to headline the state’s largest writing conference next year.

Operation Literacy, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting children’s literacy, announced Wednesday that Sanderson had been secured as the headline speaker at the organization’s 2026 StoryCon event in February.

“StoryCon is making incredible strides to get kids excited about reading and writing,” Sanderson said. “When Operation Literacy approached me about headlining the event, it was an easy and obvious yes. I love what the organization stands for, and I’m excited to be a part of it.”

Operation Literacy launched the writing conference after having major success with Teen Author Boot Camp. StoryCon debuted in 2025, aiming to provide resources and education for creators of all kinds, from screenwriters and playwrights to lyricists and novelists.

“All of these forms of art really center at their core with writing. Being able to be a strong writer and to tell a story well is so pivotal to just overall success in life,” said Jennifer Jenkins, CEO of Operation Literacy.

Sanderson is known for dozens of fantasy novels set in the Cosmere, a fictional universe he has created that spans several series and books he has written. The New York Times bestselling author’s nonprofit Lightweaver Foundation has worked “extensively” with Operation Literacy to foster a love of reading and writing, the organization said.

In addition to his keynote speech, Sanderson will be available to sign books at the convention. He just announced his newest book, "Isles of the Emberdark‚" one of his “secret projects” — a new book release that wasn’t mass-marketed.

Sanderson is one of the top-funded individuals on Kickstarter for his numerous book projects, but he recently got surpassed for the top spot. He still holds the second and fourth positions and said in a YouTube video that he is happy for the 3D-printing project that clinched the top spot.

Operation Literacy says StoryCon 2026 will also include a free exhibit hall with vendors and authors from across the country, plus writing workshops for adults, teens, tweens and educators. It will take place Feb. 27-28 at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City.

“The vibe is going to be so fun and really put a positive, uplifting lens on reading for Utah kids and for Utah families and even for adults,” Jenkins said.