Photo gallery: Monster Jam media day

Salt Lake City is poised to become the fifth host city for the annual Monster Jam World Finals marquee show, with performances Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Monster Jam World Finals XXIV, presented by the Utah Sports Commission, will offer local fans and visitors and up close and louder than life view of four championships in JCB Racing, BKT Freestyle, Lucas Oil High Jump, and Utah Sports Commission 2 Wheel Skills competitions.

Events include daylong pit parties and evening competitions at Rice-Eccles all three days. The sport’s biggest names will perform in the competition.

Deseret News photojournalist Kristin Murphy captured the preparations at Monster Jam’s media day on Wednesday at the stadium.

For more details, visit MonsterJam.com.

For ticket information, visit Ticketmaster.com

Kayla Blood drives a lap around the stadium in Sparkle Smash during media day ahead of the Monster Jam World Finals XXIV at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 2, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Crews move dirt to prepare Rice-Eccles Stadium for the Monster Jam World Finals XXIV in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 2, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Kayla Blood carries her helmet after driving a lap around the stadium in Sparkle Smash during media day ahead of the Monster Jam World Finals XXIV at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 2, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Crews move dirt to prepare Rice-Eccles Stadium for the Monster Jam World Finals XXIV in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 2, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Jason Buss, crew chief, works inside Grave Digger ahead of the Monster Jam World Finals XXIV at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 2, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Crews move dirt and spray it with water to prepare Rice-Eccles Stadium for the Monster Jam World Finals XXIV in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 2, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Aldina Burns, support tech, checks the tires on Grave Digger during media day ahead of the Monster Jam World Finals XXIV at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 2, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News