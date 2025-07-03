Photo gallery: Monster Jam media day

Salt Lake City is poised to become the fifth host city for the annual Monster Jam World Finals marquee show, with performances Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Monster Jam World Finals XXIV, presented by the Utah Sports Commission, will offer local fans and visitors and up close and louder than life view of four championships in JCB Racing, BKT Freestyle, Lucas Oil High Jump, and Utah Sports Commission 2 Wheel Skills competitions.
Events include daylong pit parties and evening competitions at Rice-Eccles all three days. The sport’s biggest names will perform in the competition.
Deseret News photojournalist Kristin Murphy captured the preparations at Monster Jam’s media day on Wednesday at the stadium.