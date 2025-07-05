Photo Gallery: Stadium of Fire 2025

A Fourth of July staple in Utah, Stadium of Fire was held once again at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday night.

Though Rascal Flatts headlined the evening with a concert, the event also featured many other patriotic acts, such as a tailgate event before the show and street-dancing event after the show — hosted by Miner Music DJ — the Stadium of Fire Dancers, a flyover from Utah’s Hill Air Force Base, skydivers, a drone show, various tributes to military and civilian heroes and, of course, a fireworks display to cap everything off.

As per Stadium of Fire tradition, the broadcast went out on the American Forces Network — televising it to more than one million military men and women in more than 100 countries.

Deseret News photojournalist Brice Tucker was there to capture the excitement amid the many tributes to America on the nation’s birthday.

A flyover occurs while the Joint Service Color Guard presents the flag during the Stadium of Fire at LaVell Edwards Stadium on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo on Friday, July 4, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Stadium of Fire Dancers hold American flags while the Joint Service Color Guard presents the flag at the Stadium of Fire at LaVell Edwards Stadium on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo on Friday, July 4, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

A skydiver makes their entrance with the American flag during the Stadium of Fire at LaVell Edwards Stadium on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo on Friday, July 4, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Jim Evans, executive director of America’s Freedom Festival at Provo, plays guitar while surrounded by Chick-fil-A cows during the Stadium of Fire at LaVell Edwards Stadium on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo on Friday, July 4, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Bella Klimo, left, from Memphis, and Reagan Alleman, right, from Draper, sing along with music during the Stadium of Fire at LaVell Edwards Stadium on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo on Friday, July 4, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Stadium of Fire Dancers perform during the Stadium of Fire at LaVell Edwards Stadium on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo on Friday, July 4, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Audience members dance and sing along during the Stadium of Fire at LaVell Edwards Stadium on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo on Friday, July 4, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

A camera operator wearing American flag apparel works during the Stadium of Fire at LaVell Edwards Stadium on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo on Friday, July 4, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Freedom Award honoree Charles Mully waves to the crowd during the Stadium of Fire at LaVell Edwards Stadium on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo on Friday, July 4, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Stadium of Fire Dancers hold American flags while the Joint Service Color Guard presents the flag at the Stadium of Fire at LaVell Edwards Stadium on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo on Friday, July 4, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Jim Evans, executive director of America’s Freedom Festival at Provo, plays guitar while surrounded by Chick-fil-A cows during the Stadium of Fire at LaVell Edwards Stadium on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo on Friday, July 4, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Valerie Hunt, left, and Trent Hunt, right, both wear patriotic apparel during the Stadium of Fire at LaVell Edwards Stadium on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo on Friday, July 4, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Stadium of Fire Dancers perform during the Stadium of Fire at LaVell Edwards Stadium on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo on Friday, July 4, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Stadium of Fire Dancers perform during the Stadium of Fire at LaVell Edwards Stadium on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo on Friday, July 4, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

An Arsenal of Fire Performer takes part in a performance during the Stadium of Fire at LaVell Edwards Stadium on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo on Friday, July 4, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Audience members dance and sing along during the Stadium of Fire at LaVell Edwards Stadium on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo on Friday, July 4, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Rascal Flatts performs at the Stadium of Fire at LaVell Edwards Stadium on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo on Friday, July 4, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

People hold up their phone lights while Rascal Flatts performs at the Stadium of Fire at LaVell Edwards Stadium on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo on Friday, July 4, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Stadium of Fire Dancers and sisters, Jaquelle Jones, left, and Jakenzie Jones, right, both sing along to Rascal Flatts during the Stadium of Fire at LaVell Edwards Stadium on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo on Friday, July 4, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Rascal Flatts performs at the Stadium of Fire at LaVell Edwards Stadium on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo on Friday, July 4, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Jordan Faucette kisses Mandy Faucette on the cheek while listening to Rascal Flatts perform at the Stadium of Fire at LaVell Edwards Stadium on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo on Friday, July 4, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Audience members watch fireworks during the Stadium of Fire at LaVell Edwards Stadium on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo on Friday, July 4, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

A drone show honors the different branches of the United States military during the Stadium of Fire at LaVell Edwards Stadium on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo on Friday, July 4, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Audience members watch fireworks during the Stadium of Fire at LaVell Edwards Stadium on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo on Friday, July 4, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

A drone show honors the different branches of the United States military during the Stadium of Fire at LaVell Edwards Stadium on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo on Friday, July 4, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News