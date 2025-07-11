At 83, Paul McCartney is proving once again that retirement might not be in his vocabulary. The music icon has announced the return of his Got Back tour for 2025, marking yet another milestone in a career that continues to defy expectations.

With new dates scheduled across the United States and Canada, the announcement has sparked excitement among North American fans and some disappointment from those hoping for a global run.

Here, there and everywhere in 2025

McCartney’s tour will kick off on Sept. 29, 2025, in Palm Desert, California, at Acrisure Arena and will wrap the 19-show tour up in October in Chicago, Illinois, at United Center.

The following are the scheduled dates:

Sept. 29 — Palm Desert, California, Acrisure Arena

Oct. 4 — Las Vegas, Nevada, Allegiant Stadium

Oct. 7 — Albuquerque, New Mexico, Isleta Amphitheater

Oct. 11 — Denver, Colorado, Coors Field

Oct. 14 — Des Moines, Iowa, Casey’s Center

Oct. 17 — Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. Bank Stadium

Oct. 22 — Tulsa, Oklahoma, BOK Center

Oct. 29 — New Orleans, Louisiana, Smoothie King Center

Nov. 2 — Atlanta, Georgia, State Farm Arena

Nov. 3 — Atlanta, Georgia, State Farm Arena

Nov. 6 — Nashville Tennessee, The Pinnacle

Nov. 8 — Columbus, Ohio, Nationwide Arena

Nov. 11 — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, PPG Paints Arena

Nov. 14 — Buffalo, New York, Keybank Center

Nov. 17 — Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Bell Centre

Nov. 18 — Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Bell Centre

Nov. 21 — Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, TD Coliseum

Nov. 24 — Chicago, Illinois, United Center

Nov. 25 — Chicago, Illinois, United Center

Presale tickets for the 2025 tour will be available starting Tuesday, July 15, at 10 a.m. local time. Those who wish to be eligible for presale tickets can register online for their desired venue.

Yesterday, McCartney’s tour seemed so far away

The last time McCartney toured North America was in 2022 on his “Got Back Tour.” The recently announced 2025 “Got Back” tour is an extension of the previous tour, as reported by CNN.

The 2022 tour began in April 2022 in Spokane, Washington, at Spokane Arena, stopping at several U.S. cities into June 2022 before going worldwide, wrapping things up in December of 2024 in London, per Rolling Stone.

Earlier this year, McCartney performed three sold-out shows at New York City’s Bowery Ballroom, per Variety.

Maybe they’re amazed: Fan reactions

Some McCartney fans expressed excitement over the latest tour announcement.

Others were disappointed there were not shows scheduled near them, especially globally.

Some fans were mainly focused on humorously commenting on the rock star’s age.