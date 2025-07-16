A guest holds on to his hat during a high-speed spin hitting 65 mph on the renovated Test Track attraction during a preview at Epcot, Monday, June 30, 2025, in Bay Lake, Fla., a reimagined thrill ride at Walt Disney World, sponsored by General Motors, that will officially reopen to Epcot guests on July 22.

On June 17, 2024, Disney World closed its fastest ride, Epcot’s Test Track, for reimagining, as reported by WDW Magazine.

The long year wait is over for Disney World fans. The beloved ride is set to open its doors once again to general ticket holders in less than a week, with the grand reopening scheduled for July 22.

Disney World workers and annual pass holders have already been zooming around the track with early access rides.

Annual pass holders gained access to early rides July 13, and to ride, pass holders must secure a park reservation for Epcot and join the virtual queue as early as 7 a.m. EDT.

For 26 years, Test Track, presented by General Motors, thrilled visitors, and its last makeover in 2012 is almost a distant memory. The latest rendition is the third iteration of the ride, leaving fans to refer to it as “Test Track 3.0,” according to WDW Magazine.

From the updated queue to brand new scenery and a fresh score, no detail was left untouched.

As WDW Magazine highlights, the queue is a time machine exploring the past, present and future of vehicles. The cars themselves have been redesigned with refined exteriors and refreshed interiors.

The track remains familiar while featuring fresh scenes, immersive lighting and narrated tours through future vehicle technologies.

WDW Magazine noted that the ride’s grand finale: “a massive screen showcasing Progress City, and what the future of vehicles could look like.” The screen is shown just before the car exits for a speed test where it reaches a top speed of 65 mph.

“An unforgettable joyride where the thrill of the open road meets the innovation of the future,” boasts Disney World.

What wonders await in Epcot beyond the Test Track?

Imagined by Walt Disney in 1966, Epcot stands for Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow, a visionary endeavor, as noted by D23. Though Walt’s original vision of a living community was never fully realized, Epcot is now a park celebrating human innovation, achievement and culture.

A world of discovery is at guests’ fingertips in Epcot as it hosts 71 activities, rides, performances and galleries to enjoy across four sections of the park: World Nature, World Discovery, World Celebration and World Showcase, per Disney World.