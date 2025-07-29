This image released by Disney shows Pedro Pascal, from left, Ada Scott and Vanessa Kirby in a scene from "The Fantastic Four: First Steps."

They can lift buildings, bend reality and outrun missiles, but superhero moms still can’t escape picking the kids up from school, cleaning the house or ensuring everyone’s well-being in the family.

While they might have physical superpowers, these heroes face the same juggling act mothers everywhere, who have their own subtle superpowers, know all too well.

We routinely see superheroes run into danger and defeat cosmic villains in order to save the world, but we rarely see their equally demanding battles at home. These super-moms somehow balance world-saving responsibilities with the everyday trials of motherhood.

Their toughest mission? Raising a family while saving the world

Vanessa Kirby, who plays Marvel’s first mom Sue Storm in “The Fantastic Four: First Steps,” told Variety about her approach to the Invisible Woman:

“Sometimes action females can feel invincible. We don’t see the softer sides of them. For Sue, undeniably, since the ’60s, she felt like this maternal force. I think for all of us and Matt Shakman, it was asking the question of what the maternal feminine is really like. I really hope women like the film, because that’s what I responded to Sue about in the comics so deeply.”

“We were so conscious of trying not to fall into any tropes,” Kirby added. “It’s not like Sue had to be so tough that she couldn’t also be very gentle. Mothers are honestly warriors, everyday superheroes. We all know that, because we all come from one.”

With Sue Storm’s maternal side now center stage, here’s how she and other superhero moms manage to save their own worlds and universes while tackling the equally demanding job of motherhood.

Sue Storm (The Invisible Woman), ‘The Fantastic Four’

Children: Franklin and Valeria Richards

The Invisible Woman anchors Marvel’s First Family with powers that mirror motherhood perfectly — creating protective force fields around loved ones while often making her own needs invisible. As both the Fantastic Four’s emotional center and a fiercely protective mother, Sue demonstrates how maternal strength enhances her superhero capabilities.

Helen Parr (Elastigirl), ‘The Incredibles’

Children: Violet, Dash and Jack-Jack

“Leave the saving of the world to the men? I don’t think so,” Helen Parr declares in “The Incredibles,” echoing working mothers everywhere. Her stretching powers demonstrate how mothers regularly extend themselves in multiple directions simultaneously. Helen juggles heroism with raising three superpowered children, her flexibility extending beyond her powers to adapting to her family’s evolving needs.

Wanda Maximoff (Scarlet Witch), ‘Wandavision’

Children: Billy and Tommy

The mom who keeps it all together — until she doesn’t.

After creating her twin sons in “WandaVision,” Wanda’s struggle to maintain her family becomes her driving force. At its heart, her story represents a mother trying desperately to hold onto her children, dealing with grief and identity across universes.

Queen Ramonda, ‘Black Panther’

Children: T’Challa (Black Panther) and Shuri

Where other heroes use force fields or brute strength, Ramonda’s power comes from her wisdom and emotional intelligence. As Wakanda’s queen mother, she guides both her children and a nation with composed strength, demonstrating how maternal influence extends beyond immediate family to entire communities.

Aunt May, ‘Spider-Man’

Guardian to: Peter Parker

Though not a biological mother, May proves motherhood transcends biology. Her guidance of Peter Parker represents the millions of children living in households headed by relatives other than parents. In recent portrayals, May balances her career while supporting her superhero nephew, showcasing another dimension of modern maternal figures.

What makes a superhero mom isn’t just the powers

These women may battle supernatural threats, but their greatest challenge mirrors mothers everywhere: being present for those they love. As “The Fantastic Four” brings Sue Storm’s maternal strength to theaters, she mirrors other superhero moms whose powers show what mothers do daily: protect, nurture and pull off their own daily miracles.