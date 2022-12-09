The best family movies and TV shows on Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime Video is the second most-used streaming video on-demand platform, trailing only Netflix in the most recent quarter, according to the online streaming guide JustWatch.com.

An Amazon Prime membership ($14.99 per month) gives access to the Prime Video library, which includes Amazon original movies and television series alongside older films and TV shows.

Is Prime Video good for families?

The majority of the original content on Prime Video is produced for adults and carries either a TV-MA (television) or R (movie) rating. There’s also no way to filter a search for family-friendly titles or by rating.

However, parental controls allow users to block content by rating. Prime does feature content from the family-focused “Dove Channel” and “UP Faith & Family.” And it does feature a robust “Kids” section with some terrific offerings.

But if you’re looking for something an entire family can watch together — something in that sweet spot where younger viewers won’t be bored and older viewers will still feel engaged — you’ll have to do some searching and make some decisions based on your audience.

The following are some recommendations, with added context for decision-making.

“Arthur Christmas” Aardman Animations

Movie, 1 hour 37 minutes

Rated PG for mild rude humor

What to know: This animated British Christmas film from 2011, where Santa’s clumsy son has to make up for a missed delivery, is smart enough to entertain kids and older viewers alike. It scored a 92% “fresh” rating with critics, according to Rotten Tomatoes.

TV series, 2 seasons

TV-PG

What to know: Innovative and compelling, this crowd-funded dramatization about the ministry of Jesus Christ has been described by the New York Times as a “miracle” — “a hit with a Christian fan base that is breaking into the mainstream.” Season 3 started in theaters, but Prime offers the first two seasons on demand.

Movie, 1 hour 26 minutes

Rated PG action, smoking and slang humor

What to know: Critics adored director Wes Anderson’s animated story of a fox who goes from his family life back to farm raiding and has to deal with the fallout. The humor might not be for everyone, and while it’s appropriately rated at PG, parents who don’t like substitute swears should probably find another option.

Movie, 1 hour 45 minutes

Rated PG for

What to know: A Steve Martin movie you can watch with kids in the room. This well-received 1991 film starts the legendary comedian as a father struggling to let go of his engaged daughter. Probably better for older kids due to the genre and a few sexual references.

Movie, 1 hour 44 minutes

Rated PG for some mild language

What to know: A documentary about the people behind the project that landed two rover robots — Spirit and Opportunity — on Mars, and how one managed to survive for 15 years. Little kids will have no interest, but older kids and teens — especially those with an interest in science — may stick around for the whole thing.

Television series,

Rated 7+

What to know: Quiet and sweet, this kids drama follows three friends who discover some not-so-normal things about their suburb. One of Amazon’s first original series that was made for younger audiences.

Television series, 5 seasons

Rated 7+

What to know: Three friends find a cookbook where the recipes have magical results. This series has plenty of episodes offering age-appropriate drama and mystery — and lots of cooking montages.

“The Rings of Power” Amazon Studios

Television series, 1 season

Rated TV-14 (flashing lights, frightening scenes, alcohol use, violence)

What to know: This is Amazon’s most expansive — and expensive — television offering yet. It’s based on material from J.R.R. Tolkien’s “appendices” (writings found at the end of “Return of the King”) and imagines the second age of Middle-earth. Five seasons in total are planned. This show is not for little kids — it’s scary and there’s plenty of violence — but it’s restrained enough to be appropriate for teens and some older children.

‘The Lord of the Rings’ trilogy

Available with commercials via Amazon FreeVeee

Movie, 1 hour 25 minutes

Rated PG for rude humor

What to know: Shaun decides to take a day off in the city. Critics loved this stop-motion theatrical release from Aardman Animations (99% “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes), and most adults and kids will, too. If you’ve never experienced the subtle, unique humor of this series, give the movie version a try.

Comedy special, 59 minutes

Rated 13+

What to know: Anjelah Johnson, here in her fourth comedy special, might get adults, teens and younger kids laughing at the same time.

Movie, 2 hours 27 minutes

Rated PG-13 for some strong language and unsettling images.

What to know: Director Ron Howard dramatizes the true story of the rescue of 12 boys and their soccer coach who were trapped in a cave in Thailand in 2018. Common Sense Media recommends this movie for ages 11 and older, pointing to the language (albeit infrequent) and scenes of peril. Critics gave this inspirational film a warm reception with an 86% “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Thursday Night Football

Weekly broadcast during NFL season

What to know: If everyone in your family loves football, this is a good pre-weekend option exclusive to Prime subscribers. Veteran announcer Al Michaels and longtime college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit call the games.

Movie, 1 hour 38 minutes

Rated PG for thematic elements, language and smoking throughout

What to know: A young girl fascinated by outer space recruits a troop of Birdie Scouts in 1977. The volume of mild profanity probably pushes the limits of the PG rating. Comedian Jim Gaffigan stars in this film, and if you like his standup routines, you’re pretty safe watching the Prime specials “Quality Time,” “Noble Ape” and “The Pale Tourist” with your kids within earshot.