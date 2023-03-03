“The Mandalorian” Season 3 debuted on Disney+ on Wednesday.

The series has been a hit. Part of the “Star Wars” universe, “The Mandalorian” follows Din Djarin, who is a bounty hunter. The show begins five years after “Return of the Jedi” and so the Galactic Empire has fallen.

If you’re looking to watch “The Mandalorian” with your family or want to know more about it, here’s a guide to the series.

Is ‘The Mandalorian’ family friendly?

“The Mandalorian” is rated TV-14, and here’s why.

There’s some violence throughout the show. While the show doesn’t get graphic, there’s certainly fighting scenes throughout the show and discussion of violence. Weapons are used during the show as well. According to IMDb, blood is shown on screen a few times and there are some intense scenes.

There’s profanity in the show. The show doesn’t use the F-word, but other swear words are used during the series. Per IMDb, the profanity is infrequent, but still part of the show. There isn’t any sexual content in the show. There’s innuendo during the show, but no nudity.

This series might be better for older kids than it is for younger kids because of the profanity and the violence.

‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 release date

“The Mandalorian” Season 3 was released on March 1 and will continue to have new episodes debut weekly until April 19 on Disney+.

How many episodes are in ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3?

“The Mandalorian” Season 3 will have eight episodes.

Who plays the Mandalorian in Season 3?

Pedro Pascal continues to play the eponymous bounty hunter in “The Mandalorian.” Pascal plays Din Djarin, who was raised in a sect of Mandalorians. At the end of the season season, Djarin, who has a close relationship with Grogu, took off his helmet to let Grogu see him. This was a way of signaling their closeness and Djarin’s fondness for Grogu, but it broke the code of the Mandalorians. Subsequently, Season 3 features Djarin’s attempts to make up for breaking the code of the Mandalorians.

Is Grogu in ‘The Mandalorian’ Yoda as a baby?

No. Grogu is the name of the creature who has been nicknamed “Baby Yoda” by some because of his resemblance to the character Yoda. He’s also called “The Child.” In the second season, it was revealed that Grogu would begin training to become a Jedi. According to USA Today, Grogu originally was going to go train with Luke Skywalker. By the third season, Grogu is growing up and is becoming more skilled in the Force.

Is there a ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 4?

Yes, it seems so. Variety reported that Season 4 of “The Mandalorian” has already been written. While the fourth season hasn’t officially been announced at this point, creator Jon Favreau said that he’s already written the episodes and wants the series to feel like a continuous story.

How to watch ‘The Mandalorian’

“The Mandalorian” is available for streaming on Disney+.

