Beyond ‘Painkiller’ — 9 more things to read and watch to learn more about America’s opioid crisis

“Painkiller” — Netflix’s newest miniseries, starring Matthew Broderick — explores the story behind Purdue Pharma, the Sackler family and America’s opioid epidemic. Part true story, part fiction, “Painkiller” was created to “provide a big picture of the opioid crisis,” according to executive producer Eric Newman, per Collider.

In order to fully understand the opioid crisis, Newman insists that audiences need to understand “the people who did it, the people who let it happen, the people who suffered from it — and the people who blew the whistle on it.”

Whether you’ve watched the show and want to learn more, or are just curious about the opioid crisis, here are nine movies, books and TV shows about America’s opioid epidemic.

What TV shows are about the opioid crisis?

1. ‘Dopesick’ (2021)

Streaming: Hulu.

“Dopesick” is an eight-episode miniseries that explores the devastating impact of opioid addiction, with multiple interwoven story lines. The story covers mostly fictional events, but it does follow events that occurred with the FDA and Purdue Pharma, including the legal case against Purdue Pharma regarding their production of OxyContin. The cast includes Michael Keaton, Rosario Dawson, Michael Stuhlbarg and more.

The series is TV-MA and has mild sexuality, language and drug use, according to Common Sense Media.

2. ‘The Pharmacist’ (2020)

Streaming: Netflix.

This four-part docuseries follows Dan Schneider, a Louisiana pharmacist on a journey to find who murdered his son. But even when Schneider finally gets justice, he delves into the world of Big Pharma, addiction and the opioid crisis — and how it all relates to his son’s own addiction.

3. ‘The Crime of the Century’ (2021)

Streaming: HBO.

“The Crime of the Century” is a two-part documentary covering the opioid epidemic, taking a close look at Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family. Documentarian Alex Gibney uncovers never-before-seen evidence uncovering the greed behind the opioid crisis. The first part of the documentary focuses on OxyContin, while the second part covers Fentanyl.

What are the movies about the opioid pandemic?

1. ‘Heroin(e)’ (2017)

Streaming: Netflix.

“Heroin(e)” is a short documentary, spanning roughly 39 minutes, that centers on the opioid crisis in Huntington, West Virginia (where, according to the documentary, the overdose rate is 10 times the national average). The documentary follows three women — fire chief Jan Rader, Judge Patricia Keller and Necia Freeman — as they try to help their community.

2. ‘Dr. Feelgood: Healer or Dealer?’ (2016)

Streaming: Prime Video.

In 2004, Virginia physician Dr. William Hurwitz was convicted of over 50 counts of narcotic distribution and was sentenced to 25 years. He only served four. “Dr. Feelgood” covers Hurwitz, his patients and those who accused him of drug trafficking — and how it all plays a part in America’s opioid crisis.

3. ‘Recovery Boys’ (2018)

Streaming: Netflix.

“Recovery Boys” is a harrowing but hopeful documentary following four men — Adam, Jeff, Ryan and Rush — as they try to work through their addictions. All four men are participating in Jacob’s Ladder rehab program and grabble with their addictions, tumultuous pasts and much more.

What books are about the opioid crisis?

In “Dreamland,” journalist Sam Quinones zeroes in on Portsmouth, Ohio, a rural town ravaged by addiction. Not only does Quinones explore the opioid crisis — the rise of Purdue Pharma and OxyContin — but he explores its impact on small-town America.

“Pain Killer,” by New York Times reporter Barry Meier, exposes the beginnings, and the meteoric rise of, the opioid crisis. As the inspiration for the Netflix limited series, the novel follows Purdue Pharma’s push to turn OxyContin into a million dollar enterprise — at the devastating cost to families across America.

Written by Dr. Anna Lembke, “Drug Dealer, MD” explores how well-meaning doctors might’ve accidentally gotten their patients hooked on opioids. Lembke pulls from case studies from her own practice, as well as interviews with journalists, patients, health care providers and more to learn about about opioid addiction — and to discover a solution.