An old theory has resurfaced to shed light into the unexplained death of Edgar Allan Poe, which has become a mystery as twisted as Poe’s own writings.

Poe’s death has long been shrouded in intrigue, as he died from a mysterious illness after an unexplained disappearance. Theories have abounded since his death, but “A Mystery of Mysteries: The Death and Life of Edgar Allan Poe,” a recent book from author Mark Dawidziak, provides compelling evidence to suggest a violent form of voter fraud was responsible for Poe’s demise.

Who was Edgar Allan Poe?

Poe was an American writer known for his macabre, Gothic poems and short stories. His works often included elements of detective fiction and science fiction, and his oeuvre is well known throughout the world.

The popular 2023 Netflix miniseries “The Fall of the House of Usher” is based off Poe’s repertoire. Although it takes its name from a Poe short story of the same name, it includes nods to several of his works, such as “The Tell-Tale Heart,” “The Black Cat” and “The Raven.”

How did Edgar Allan Poe die?

Poe, famous for his dark, mysterious poems and short stories, disappeared on Sept. 7, 1849, while on a trip from Richmond, Virginia, to Philadelphia, per Smithsonian Magazine. On Oct. 3, he was found delirious in a gutter in Baltimore wearing shabby clothing.

What were Edgar Allen Poe’s last words before he died?

He was taken to a nearby hospital but was unable to explain what led to his demise, as he never regained full consciousness. The Poe Museum reports he repeatedly called out for someone named “Reynolds,” and his last words were, “Lord help my poor soul,” per History. Poe died on Oct. 7.

According to Popular Mechanics, Poe’s cause of death was listed as “phrenitis,” or swelling of the brain, which could have also been used to describe death due to complications from drug or alcohol misuse.

Theories of Edgar Allan Poe’s death

Several theories have arisen over the years to explain how Poe came to be in Baltimore and what caused him to become so unwell. Rabies is one oft-repeated theory, per the National Park Service, as is tuberculosis.

In a 2020 episode, BuzzFeed Unsolved posited three theories for Poe’s death:



An alcohol-related syndrome, as Poe was known to have a drinking problem. He had a brain tumor. He was a victim of “cooping,” which the NPS says was a common method of voter fraud in the 19th century. Cooping victims were kidnapped, drugged and forced to vote several times in different disguises.

The third theory has become more popular over the years, and Dawidziak’s book points to several key pieces of evidence to support it.

The gutter Poe was found in was directly outside of a polling location, and his disheveled appearance could have been due to a cooping disguise. Therefore, it seems likely that Poe’s death was the result of being beaten and drugged in an attempt to commit voter fraud.

