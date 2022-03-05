Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

Environment

The property purchased by Mike and Chantell Sackett in northern Idaho.
The West
Supreme Court will review controversial water rule. Here’s what’s at stake
What water can be regulated and where? Those questions are at the heart of a coming U.S. Supreme Court case this fall. Utah and other states have fought back against a rule they argue extends too much authority to the EPA.
By Amy Joi O’Donoghue
March 4, 2022 10 p.m. MST
The sun sets behind an idle pump jack near Karnes City, Texas, on April 8, 2020.
Utah
Why Utah, 24 other Republican states are pushing for ‘energy independence’
Vivid images of the atrocities playing out in Ukraine at the hands of Russia are ramping up the political pressure on the Biden administration to cease Russia oil imports to the United States.
By Amy Joi O’Donoghue
March 4, 2022 2:51 p.m. MST
Mark Wintch sorts steers to send off to a feed yard at his cattle ranch in the Wah Wah Valley.
The West
Is groundwater the new ground zero in Western water wars?
There’s a Wild West style battle brewing in south central Utah over a groundwater pumping plan that critics say will drastically impact a network of deep aquifers, including in a hydrologic basin that feeds into the Great Salt Lake. Is the imperiled lake at further risk if this project goes through?
By Amy Joi O’Donoghue
March 3, 2022 10 p.m. MST
28665725.jpeg
Utah
Will Utah bill bring more puppy mills to the state?
HB476 would prohibit local governments from adopting or enforcing ordinances or other rules that prohibit the operation of an animal enterprise or the use of a working animal. Governments would instead only be able to enforce state and federal laws.
By Ashley Imlay
March 3, 2022 7:16 p.m. MST
Hyundai Motor’s electric vehicle IONIQ 5 based robotaxi is displayed.
Environment
Hyundai to introduce 17 electric vehicles by 2030
Hyundai announced plans to introduce 17 new vehicles by 2030.
By Gitanjali Poonia
March 2, 2022 5 p.m. MST
Person standing on a landfill full of garbage and burning garbage piles
Perspective
More voters care about gas prices than climate change. But is there a balance?
Most young adults believe we can grow the economy while protecting the environment. Politicians should take note.
By Benji Backer
March 1, 2022 10 p.m. MST
T.imperVT.horridscene.jpg
Utah
Was T. rex actually 3 species? A ‘Jurassic Park’ scientist and colleagues say so
The dinosaur for which nightmares and movies are made of may have actually had some relatives, which sends even more shivers up that spine that there was more than one kind of T. rex. New research suggests that might have been the case.
By Amy Joi O’Donoghue
March 1, 2022 1:55 p.m. MST
merlin_2909722.jpg
Utah
Utah lawmakers, Union Pacific make nice: Bill to force clean switchers put on hold
A House legislative leader who accused Union Pacific of being an uncooperative partner in air quality efforts and fast-tracked a bill to force the company to move to cleaner switchers by 2028 is now pushing pause. Here’s why.
By Katie McKellar
March 1, 2022 12:29 p.m. MST
Austin Woodward, left, and Robert Salais, right, prepare to lay gated pipe that will irrigate water to wheat fields Colorado.
Utah
Climate change is here. Is Utah ready?
International report warns of dire circumstances. Utahns already feeling them
By Amy Joi O’Donoghue
Feb 28, 2022 1:49 p.m. MST
A study found elk move from public to private land during hunting season, which causes potential management problems.
Utah
Are Utah elk outsmarting hunters? BYU study says yes — and it’s a bad thing
A recent study led by BYU researchers says it appears Utah elk know when they’re being hunted. Elk tend to move from public to private land during hunting season.
By Carter Williams
Feb 26, 2022 5:21 p.m. MST
A snow-covered dock at the Saratoga Springs Marina at Utah Lake is pictured&nbsp;on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
Utah
2 bills lawmakers say will steer Utah Lake toward a cleaner future gaining steam in legislature
Although it might be the year of the Great Salt Lake in the legislature, two bills that lawmakers say will help Utah Lake have moved through the Utah House and are headed for the Senate.
By Kyle Dunphey
Feb 26, 2022 5:20 p.m. MST
Extreme_Temps_West_2.jpg
The West
More record highs than lows: What warm winter temperatures could mean for the West
Scientists say more record highs are being set than lows and that does not bode well for drought and wildfires in the West.
By K. Sophie Will
Feb 25, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Climate_Migration_Magazine_Cover.jpg
Environment
Is a climate exodus coming?
As the natural world around us changes, so will the places we call home.
By Benoit Morenne
Feb 23, 2022 10 p.m. MST
An engine pulls cars at the Union Pacific Roper yard in South Salt Lake on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.
Utah
Is Union Pacific a poor corporate citizen? Why Utah House fast-tracked a bill to force cleaner tech
A top legislative boss, House Majority Leader Mike Schultz, is pushing the bill, accusing Union Pacific of being an unwilling and uncooperative parter in efforts to clear the state’s troublesome air pollution.
By Katie McKellar
Feb 22, 2022 6:59 p.m. MST
A wildfire on Traverse Mountain&nbsp;threatens homes in Lehi on Sunday, June 28, 2020.
Opinion
Opinion: The right public policies can ensure wildfires are not the new normal
Both Democrats and Republicans have sponsored legislation to better mitigate the risks. These efforts deserve bipartisan support.
By David Williams and Chris Brown
Feb 20, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Federal land managers are investigating who put grease over handholds on boulders at Big Bend Bouldering Area.
Utah
Who put grease on boulders at popular Moab climbing area? BLM, climbers want to know
By Carter Williams
Feb 19, 2022 9 p.m. MST
A helicopter dips water to fill six remote guzzlers at Antelope Island State Park for the island’s bighorn sheep.
Utah
Poll: Environmental issues are more important than ever at the ballot box
Air quality, drought and the cost of living are on the minds of Utah voters.
By Kyle Dunphey
Feb 18, 2022 5:20 p.m. MST
The Great Salt Lake’s low water levels are visible from the air on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.
Utah
Will a $40M trust save the Great Salt Lake? Lawmakers hope so
A committee of Utah lawmakers hope an infusion of $40 million into trust to be managed by an eligible conservation organization will galvanize solutions to help the dwindling Great Salt Lake.
By Amy Joi O’Donoghue
Feb 18, 2022 1:15 p.m. MST
Gov. Spencer Cox speaks during his monthly news conference at PBS Utah at the Eccles Broadcast Center.
Utah
Gov. Spencer Cox on Outdoor Retailer show: Utah didn’t miss it but ‘desperately’ wants it back
North Face, Patagonia, others threaten boycott if trade show returns to Salt Lake City
By Art Raymond
Feb 17, 2022 2:28 p.m. MST
Two trash cans, one full of empty water bottles, the other full of crush cans.
Environment
Does recycling plastic even work?
Recycling plastic has been a point of debate for years.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Feb 16, 2022 3 p.m. MST
Ice climbers check out frozen waterfalls near Bridal Veil Falls in Provo Canyon.
Utah
Should Bridal Veil falls in Provo Canyon become a state monument?
Fueled by concerns over a development proposal, scenic Bridal Veil Falls in Provo Canyon may be designated a state monument with a legislative committee’s endorsement of a resolution. The measure still needs full approval of the House and the Senate.
By Amy Joi O’Donoghue
Feb 16, 2022 1:56 p.m. MST
Brent Long gets in some kayak time at the Outdoor Retailers Demo Day Aug. 4, 2015, on Pineview Reservoir in Huntsville, Weber County.
Utah
Why are Patagonia, REI, North Face threatening to boycott potential Outdoor Retailer events in Utah?
At issue for the outdoor companies: ongoing opposition from Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and other state GOP leaders and elected officials to federal land protection efforts.
By Art Raymond
Feb 15, 2022 4:53 p.m. MST
merlin_2908442.jpg
Utah
‘It really hit home how bad it is’: Utah lawmakers get aerial tour of Great Salt Lake. Here’s what they learned
A Blackhawk helicopter tour of Great Salt Lake showed Utah lawmakers the terrible condition of Utah’s iconic but drought-stricken lake
By Amy Joi O’Donoghue
Feb 15, 2022 2:59 p.m. MST
Most Read
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., listens as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address.
Politics
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
By Dennis Romboy
March 2, 2022 5:11 p.m. MST
An illustration of the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
People with COVID-19 could have new variants hidden inside them
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
A Ukrainian flag flies over the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center for the 2022 Biathlon Youth and Junior World Championships.
U.S. & World
How the International Olympic Committee is punishing Russia for invasion of Ukraine
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 28, 2022 1:13 p.m. MST
Director Dallas Jenkins talks with George Harrison Xanthis, who plays John, in the series, “The Chosen.”
Faith
What Utahns asked ‘The Chosen’ creator Dallas Jenkins about his popular show on the life of Jesus
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 11:40 a.m. MST
Illustration for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. & World
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
By Herb Scribner and Gitanjali Poonia
March 4, 2022 5:25 p.m. MST
Low water levels are pictured in Lake Powell in Page, Arizona
Utah
How bad is the Western drought? New study says worst in 1,200 years. You read that right
A study says the Utah and the rest of the western United States, as well as northern Mexico, is going through the worst drought in 1,200 years and it is not going to end any time soon.
By Amy Joi O’Donoghue
Feb 14, 2022 2:18 p.m. MST
endangered_cover.jpg
The West
What is a chuckwalla? You’re running out of time to find out
As the natural world changes, conservationists and scientists are changing their approach to saving species.
By Hannah Seo
Feb 13, 2022 10 p.m. MST
The potential site for the base station of a proposed gondola, in the bottom center of the image between North Little Cottonwood Road and a private drive, is pictured at the base of Little Cottonwood Canyon.
Utah
Will a new senate resolution sway UDOT’s Little Cottonwood traffic recommendation?
Both options — an 8-mile gondola that would take the public to Snowbird or Alta, or an enhanced bus system with a widened road — don’t currently fit Sen. Jake Anderegg’s criteria.
By Kyle Dunphey
Feb 13, 2022 4 p.m. MST
Hundreds rally against a proposed Utah Lake development plan outside the Capitol in Salt Lake City.
Utah
Opposition mounting against Utah Lake project, developers say ‘trust is gained over time’
Simply put, “it’s big,” says Jon Benson, president of Lake Restoration Solutions. “The problem is big.” But there’s increasing criticism coming from the public, Utah County towns and lawmakers.
By Kyle Dunphey
Feb 12, 2022 9 p.m. MST
A vehicle rests in front of a home leveled by the Camp Fire in Paradise, California.
The West
Do you live in a ‘double-hazard’ wildfire zone?
A recent wildfire study locates newly identified “double hazard” zones for wildfires, shedding more light on why wildfires in the past several years have been so destructive to surrounding communities in the West.
By Matthew Brown
Feb 11, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Candice Hasenyager and Brian Steed, executive remove sod from a parking strip in Herriman, Utah.
Utah
Will grass park strips be a thing of the past in Utah due to drought?
Utah Legislature moving ahead on water savings strategies
By Amy Joi O’Donoghue
Feb 11, 2022 4:40 p.m. MST
A helicopter drops water on hot spots as crews fight the Parleys Canyon Fire near Park City on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.
Utah
Who should get water if Utah has an emergency shortage?
Drinking water, sanitation, generation of electrical power, fire suppression and agriculture — all take water. What happens if there’s a water shortage?
By Amy Joi O’Donoghue
Feb 10, 2022 6:27 p.m. MST
merlin_2907764.jpg
Utah
Why the deputy secretary of Interior says these federal funds are ‘coming at just the right time’ to help Utah drought
“To be able to actually get these projects across the finish line, couldn’t be more urgent or more critical,” says Tommy Beaudreau, Interior deputy secretary
By Kyle Dunphey
Feb 10, 2022 4:57 p.m. MST
Utah Friends of Paleontology shows a backhoe and the torn-up boardwalk in Mill Canyon outside Moab, Utah.
Utah
Utah Bureau of Land Management admits ‘some’ dinosaur tracks damaged
Yes. It happened. Million year old precious dinosaur tracks in Utah were damaged by their own caretakers, the Bureau of Land Management. What happens next and can this be made right?
By Amy Joi O’Donoghue
Feb 10, 2022 4:08 p.m. MST
merlin_2906050.jpg
Utah
When is the next big snow storm going to hit Utah? Not soon
“It is about as bad as it gets for a 30-day period,” Glen Merrill, hydrologist with the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City, said of Utah’s water outlook.
By Amy Joi O’Donoghue and Kyle Dunphey
Feb 8, 2022 9 p.m. MST
Dinosaur tracks are visible near Moab in this file photo from the Bureau of Land Management.
Utah
Utah man wants federal investigation of damage to Moab area dinosaur tracks
Critics say damage at Mill Canyon unnecessary, caused by federal agency itself
By Amy Joi O’Donoghue
Feb 4, 2022 4:06 p.m. MST
The sun sets as a rainstorm blows over Delicate Arch in Arches National Park near Moab, which is among the top travel destinations in 2022.
Opinion
Why young voters choose to buy from companies they agree with
Both Republicans and Democrats enjoy the natural beauty found outdoors, making environmental issues less controversial than many think.
By Lindsay Singleton and Tessa Recendes
Feb 3, 2022 10 p.m. MST
A haul truck carries up to 340 tons of material during a 2013 media tour of Kennecott’s Bingham Canyon mine.
Utah
Utah’s unique role in clean energy: Why the state’s access to rare earth minerals matters
Utah ranks 7th in the country for its production of mineral commodities and is only one of two states producing lithium, which is used in rechargeable batteries for mobile phones, laptops and electric vehicles. Utah lawmakers endorsed a resolution supporting the state’s unique position as an industry leader in mining.
By Amy Joi O’Donoghue
Feb 3, 2022 4:59 p.m. MST
Thick haze shrouds the Capitol and downtown Salt Lake City.
Utah
How Utah lawmakers propose to fight dirty air
Tax credits for electric cars, free public transit among the proposals
By Kyle Dunphey
Feb 3, 2022 4:40 p.m. MST
Gov. Spencer Cox delivers his 2022 State of the State address at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
Utah
First bills signed by Gov. Cox this session include ending the Test to Stay program for schools
The bills included the end to the pandemic-prompted “test to stay” program for schools, as well as several budget bills. With the governor’s signature, they now become law.
By Ashley Imlay
Feb 3, 2022 10:36 a.m. MST
AP19268689988613.jpg
Opinion
Why electric cars and solar panels won’t solve climate change
Most people living in poverty can’t buy electric cars, but they will embrace affordable measures that make their lives better.
By Benji Backer
Feb 2, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Utah Friends of Paleontology shows a backhoe and the torn-up boardwalk in Mill Canyon outside Moab, Utah.
Utah
BLM stops project that damaged ancient dinosaur tracks near Moab
Damaged dinosaur tracks more than 100 million years old? That is the controversy surrounding the Bureau of Land Management’s own project to replace a boardwalk at Utah’s Mill Canyon. Instead, critics accuse the agency of damaging its own resources.
By Amy Joi O’Donoghue
Feb 2, 2022 6:08 p.m. MST
Climate activists wearing masks of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron hold shovels as they pose in front of a grave that says, “RIP EU GREEN DEAL.”
U.S. & World
EU proposes that natural gas and nuclear plants be included in ‘green’ investments
Nuclear and natural gas energy plants may be counted as “green energy” investments under new European Commission plans.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Feb 2, 2022 3 p.m. MST
merlin_2906052.jpg
Environment
Utah’s snowpack is declining, and concern over drought is rising
A protracted dry spell has weather watchers worried about Utah’s ability to escape from the clutches of the megadrought that has sapped water supplies throughout the West.
By Amy Joi O’Donoghue
Feb 1, 2022 8:58 p.m. MST
Whit Krogue, an attorney with Ray, Quinney &amp; Nebeker, speaks at a press conference on the shores of Utah Lake in Lindon.
Utah
BYU professor pushes back on allegations of defamation from Utah Lake developers
The heart of BYU professor Ben Abbott’s argument is that the lawsuit violates the First Amendment. Developers say public feedback is welcomed.
By Kyle Dunphey
Feb 1, 2022 8:52 p.m. MST
Dinosaur tracks are visible in this file photo from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management of the Mill Canyon area outside of Moab.
Utah
Did the Utah Bureau of Land Management ruin dinosaur tracks outside of Moab?
“There is damage and there is no reason there should be any damage,” Jim Kirkland, paleontologist for the state of Utah, said after checking up on the site.
By Amy Joi O’Donoghue
Jan 31, 2022 2:14 p.m. MST
Keith Koper, director of University of Utah Seismograph Stations, shows an earthquake pattern from a seismometer.
Science & Tech
A 10-second warning could make a difference when the ‘Big One’ hits
A December earthquake in California was the biggest test to date for ShakeAlert, a relatively new technology that can notify the public a few seconds before the ground starts moving. That technology could be coming to Utah.
By Kyle Dunphey
Jan 28, 2022 6:37 p.m. MST
Ducks swim in Spring Lake in Payson on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022.
Utah
Draining Spring Lake in Utah County for repairs sparks concern for feathered residents
By Arianne Brown
Jan 28, 2022 12:22 p.m. MST
Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah, visits a House Minority Caucus meeting during the 2022 session of the Utah Legislature.
Utah
What Utah’s Republican congressmen had to say to Democrats at home
Utah Reps. Chris Stewart and John Curtis made rounds at Utah’s Capitol Hill on Thursday, visiting behind closed doors with Republican lawmakers and only spoke publicly to Democrats. Here’s what they had to say.
By Katie McKellar
Jan 27, 2022 8:11 p.m. MST
Load More