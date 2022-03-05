Environment
What water can be regulated and where? Those questions are at the heart of a coming U.S. Supreme Court case this fall. Utah and other states have fought back against a rule they argue extends too much authority to the EPA.
Vivid images of the atrocities playing out in Ukraine at the hands of Russia are ramping up the political pressure on the Biden administration to cease Russia oil imports to the United States.
There’s a Wild West style battle brewing in south central Utah over a groundwater pumping plan that critics say will drastically impact a network of deep aquifers, including in a hydrologic basin that feeds into the Great Salt Lake. Is the imperiled lake at further risk if this project goes through?
HB476 would prohibit local governments from adopting or enforcing ordinances or other rules that prohibit the operation of an animal enterprise or the use of a working animal. Governments would instead only be able to enforce state and federal laws.
Hyundai announced plans to introduce 17 new vehicles by 2030.
Most young adults believe we can grow the economy while protecting the environment. Politicians should take note.
The dinosaur for which nightmares and movies are made of may have actually had some relatives, which sends even more shivers up that spine that there was more than one kind of T. rex. New research suggests that might have been the case.
A House legislative leader who accused Union Pacific of being an uncooperative partner in air quality efforts and fast-tracked a bill to force the company to move to cleaner switchers by 2028 is now pushing pause. Here’s why.
International report warns of dire circumstances. Utahns already feeling them
A recent study led by BYU researchers says it appears Utah elk know when they’re being hunted. Elk tend to move from public to private land during hunting season.
Although it might be the year of the Great Salt Lake in the legislature, two bills that lawmakers say will help Utah Lake have moved through the Utah House and are headed for the Senate.
Scientists say more record highs are being set than lows and that does not bode well for drought and wildfires in the West.
As the natural world around us changes, so will the places we call home.
A top legislative boss, House Majority Leader Mike Schultz, is pushing the bill, accusing Union Pacific of being an unwilling and uncooperative parter in efforts to clear the state’s troublesome air pollution.
Both Democrats and Republicans have sponsored legislation to better mitigate the risks. These efforts deserve bipartisan support.
Air quality, drought and the cost of living are on the minds of Utah voters.
A committee of Utah lawmakers hope an infusion of $40 million into trust to be managed by an eligible conservation organization will galvanize solutions to help the dwindling Great Salt Lake.
North Face, Patagonia, others threaten boycott if trade show returns to Salt Lake City
Recycling plastic has been a point of debate for years.
Fueled by concerns over a development proposal, scenic Bridal Veil Falls in Provo Canyon may be designated a state monument with a legislative committee’s endorsement of a resolution. The measure still needs full approval of the House and the Senate.
Why are Patagonia, REI, North Face threatening to boycott potential Outdoor Retailer events in Utah?
At issue for the outdoor companies: ongoing opposition from Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and other state GOP leaders and elected officials to federal land protection efforts.
‘It really hit home how bad it is’: Utah lawmakers get aerial tour of Great Salt Lake. Here’s what they learned
A Blackhawk helicopter tour of Great Salt Lake showed Utah lawmakers the terrible condition of Utah’s iconic but drought-stricken lake
A study says the Utah and the rest of the western United States, as well as northern Mexico, is going through the worst drought in 1,200 years and it is not going to end any time soon.
As the natural world changes, conservationists and scientists are changing their approach to saving species.
Both options — an 8-mile gondola that would take the public to Snowbird or Alta, or an enhanced bus system with a widened road — don’t currently fit Sen. Jake Anderegg’s criteria.
Simply put, “it’s big,” says Jon Benson, president of Lake Restoration Solutions. “The problem is big.” But there’s increasing criticism coming from the public, Utah County towns and lawmakers.
A recent wildfire study locates newly identified “double hazard” zones for wildfires, shedding more light on why wildfires in the past several years have been so destructive to surrounding communities in the West.
Utah Legislature moving ahead on water savings strategies
Drinking water, sanitation, generation of electrical power, fire suppression and agriculture — all take water. What happens if there’s a water shortage?
Why the deputy secretary of Interior says these federal funds are ‘coming at just the right time’ to help Utah drought
“To be able to actually get these projects across the finish line, couldn’t be more urgent or more critical,” says Tommy Beaudreau, Interior deputy secretary
Yes. It happened. Million year old precious dinosaur tracks in Utah were damaged by their own caretakers, the Bureau of Land Management. What happens next and can this be made right?
“It is about as bad as it gets for a 30-day period,” Glen Merrill, hydrologist with the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City, said of Utah’s water outlook.
Critics say damage at Mill Canyon unnecessary, caused by federal agency itself
Both Republicans and Democrats enjoy the natural beauty found outdoors, making environmental issues less controversial than many think.
Utah ranks 7th in the country for its production of mineral commodities and is only one of two states producing lithium, which is used in rechargeable batteries for mobile phones, laptops and electric vehicles. Utah lawmakers endorsed a resolution supporting the state’s unique position as an industry leader in mining.
Tax credits for electric cars, free public transit among the proposals
The bills included the end to the pandemic-prompted “test to stay” program for schools, as well as several budget bills. With the governor’s signature, they now become law.
Most people living in poverty can’t buy electric cars, but they will embrace affordable measures that make their lives better.
Damaged dinosaur tracks more than 100 million years old? That is the controversy surrounding the Bureau of Land Management’s own project to replace a boardwalk at Utah’s Mill Canyon. Instead, critics accuse the agency of damaging its own resources.
Nuclear and natural gas energy plants may be counted as “green energy” investments under new European Commission plans.
A protracted dry spell has weather watchers worried about Utah’s ability to escape from the clutches of the megadrought that has sapped water supplies throughout the West.
The heart of BYU professor Ben Abbott’s argument is that the lawsuit violates the First Amendment. Developers say public feedback is welcomed.
“There is damage and there is no reason there should be any damage,” Jim Kirkland, paleontologist for the state of Utah, said after checking up on the site.
A December earthquake in California was the biggest test to date for ShakeAlert, a relatively new technology that can notify the public a few seconds before the ground starts moving. That technology could be coming to Utah.
Utah Reps. Chris Stewart and John Curtis made rounds at Utah’s Capitol Hill on Thursday, visiting behind closed doors with Republican lawmakers and only spoke publicly to Democrats. Here’s what they had to say.