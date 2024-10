The arrival of a rain storm in the valleys brought with it snow in the mountains on Thursday and marked the arrival of colder temperatures for the coming days.

Winter, it seems, is making its entrance into Utah. One of the first notable snowfalls of the season, this storm spread happiness among those who enjoy the many ski resorts in Utah.

Deseret News photographer Kristin Murphy traveled up Big Cottonwood Canyon on Thursday morning to see what the storm brought with it.

Snow falls at Brighton Resort in Brighton on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Stefan Vest and Leo MacCormack bike up Guardsman Pass during a snow storm on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Snow clings to leaves on Guardsman Pass on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News