Photo gallery: 36th annual Bison Roundup at Antelope Island State Park

Before first light on Saturday, preparations for the 36th annual Bison Roundup were already underway at Antelope Island State Park.

Many dozen riders on horseback — some hired, some volunteers — drove approximately 700 bison from the Fielding Garr Ranch area to a corral in the White Rock Bay Campground area. According to the state park’s website, “The bison roundup is a primary tool utilized to help ensure the continued health of one of the nation’s largest and oldest public bison herds.” Upon being herded into the holding corral, the bison are left alone for a few days before being sorted and given a health check.

After being catalogued, roughly 100-200 bison are sold at a public auction. The auction is set to take place on Nov. 6.

The state park’s website adds, “The manageable herd size for bison on the island is between around 500-550 bison, and each year there are between 100-200 calves born into the herd. With no natural predators on the island capable of taking down a bison, it is necessary to artificially reduce the herd size to balance out the food supply.”

More information on the annual bison roundup can be found here: https://stateparks.utah.gov/parks/antelope-island/bison-roundup/

A rider walks with their horse before the 36th annual Bison Roundup, held at Antelope Island State Park, southwest of Syracuse, on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Andrew Fralick, left, of Syracuse, talks with Derk Palfreyman, of Genola, before the 36th annual Bison Roundup, held at Antelope Island State Park, southwest of Syracuse, on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Chariti Wild, of Herriman, talks with others as she readies her horse before the 36th annual Bison Roundup, held at Antelope Island State Park, southwest of Syracuse, on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Jeremy Shaw, trail leader, instructs riders before the 36th annual Bison Roundup, held at Antelope Island State Park, southwest of Syracuse, on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Don Bradshaw, of Clearfield, holds the reins to his horse, named Spot, before the 36th annual Bison Roundup, held at Antelope Island State Park, southwest of Syracuse, on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Rios Pacheco, a spiritual representative and tribal elder with the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation, gives a blessing before the 36th annual Bison Roundup, held at Antelope Island State Park, southwest of Syracuse, on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

A rider prays as a member of the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation gives a blessing before the 36th annual Bison Roundup, held at Antelope Island State Park, southwest of Syracuse, on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Alexa Walters, of Smithfield, stands with her horse, named Apollo, before the 36th annual Bison Roundup, held at Antelope Island State Park, southwest of Syracuse, on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Riders herd bison during the 36th annual Bison Roundup, held at Antelope Island State Park, southwest of Syracuse, on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Riders follow behind bison during the 36th annual Bison Roundup, held at Antelope Island State Park, southwest of Syracuse, on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Riders herd bison as spectators watch from the road during the 36th annual Bison Roundup, held at Antelope Island State Park, southwest of Syracuse, on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

A side-by-side herds bison across a road during the 36th annual Bison Roundup, held at Antelope Island State Park, southwest of Syracuse, on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

A rider roams the mountainside during the 36th annual Bison Roundup, held at Antelope Island State Park, southwest of Syracuse, on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

A side-by-side drives near a herd of bison during the 36th annual Bison Roundup, held at Antelope Island State Park, southwest of Syracuse, on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

A rider herds bison across a road during the 36th annual Bison Roundup, held at Antelope Island State Park, southwest of Syracuse, on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Riders herd bison as they push them up a hill during the 36th annual Bison Roundup, held at Antelope Island State Park, southwest of Syracuse, on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Riders head back after herding bison during the 36th annual Bison Roundup, held at Antelope Island State Park, southwest of Syracuse, on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News