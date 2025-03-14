Photo gallery: Blood moon lunar eclipse from around the world

On Thursday night and through the early morning hours of Friday, the first lunar eclipse since 2022 took place, one of three total lunar eclipse events lined up for 2025 and 2026.

A winter storm obscured Utahns' view of the event, but photographers around the world turned their lenses to the sky last night.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the sun, Earth and moon align so that the moon passes into Earth’s shadow, according to NASA. In a total lunar eclipse, the entire moon falls within the darkest part of Earth’s shadow, called the umbra. When the moon is within the umbra, it appears red-orange. Lunar eclipses are sometimes called “bloodmMoons” because of that phenomenon.

The blood moon lunar eclipse is seen behind the CN Tower in Toronto on Friday, March 14, 2025. | Frank Gunn, The Canadian Press via the Associated Press

A total lunar eclipse entering its mid-partial phase is seen through string lights on trees, Thursday, March 13, 2025, in Seattle. | Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press

A total lunar eclipse is visible in its peak stage Friday, March 14, 2025, in Overland Park, Kan. | Charlie Riedel, Associated Press

People lay down on the grass outside the planetarium as they watch the total lunar eclipse in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Friday, March 14, 2025. | Natacha Pisarenko, Associated Press

A total lunar eclipse, known as the blood moon, is visible between skyscrapers Friday, March 14, 2025, in downtown Chicago. | Kiichiro Sato, Associated Press

A thin layer of clouds cover a total lunar eclipse as it enters its peak stage early Friday, March 14, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. | Julio Cortez, Associated Press

A total lunar eclipse, known as the blood moon, is visible behind the top of London House hotel early Friday, March 14, 2025, in Chicago. | Kiichiro Sato, Associated Press

A total lunar eclipse entering its mid-partial phase is seen Thursday, March 13, 2025, in Seattle. | Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press

Astrophysicists observe a total lunar eclipse from Manuel Foster Astronomical Observatory on San Cristobal hill, in Santiago, Chile, Friday, March 14, 2025. | Esteban Felix, Associated Press

