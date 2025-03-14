Photo gallery: Blood moon lunar eclipse from around the world

On Thursday night and through the early morning hours of Friday, the first lunar eclipse since 2022 took place, one of three total lunar eclipse events lined up for 2025 and 2026.
A winter storm obscured Utahns' view of the event, but photographers around the world turned their lenses to the sky last night.
A lunar eclipse occurs when the sun, Earth and moon align so that the moon passes into Earth’s shadow, according to NASA. In a total lunar eclipse, the entire moon falls within the darkest part of Earth’s shadow, called the umbra. When the moon is within the umbra, it appears red-orange. Lunar eclipses are sometimes called “bloodmMoons” because of that phenomenon.