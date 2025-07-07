Deseret News video highlights volunteer efforts in the aftermath of the catastrophic floods that claimed over 90 lives in Central Texas.

In the aftermath of the catastrophic floods that claimed over 90 lives in Central Texas, volunteers are rallying to clear debris, provide aid, and support the recovery process.

Drawn to help by their love of family and friends, their faith and their pride in Texas, people from across the state have started to arrive to help. “It’s our duty as Americans and as Texans especially,” one volunteer said. “This is our home.”

Texas United: Communities come together to begin cleanup after devastating floods (Keira Farrimond)

This Deseret News video, titled “Sifting & Searching,” features cleanup efforts in Texas that begin even as search and rescue efforts continue.