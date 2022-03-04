Friday, March 4, 2022 | 

Faith

FamilySearch developed a new volunteer online experience called “Get Involved” that uses handwriting recognition technology.
Faith
A look at new family history technology and keynote messages shared at RootsTech 2022
Here is a quick look at some of the new family history technology and keynote messages of connection being shared at RootsTech 2022.
By Trent Toone
Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and violinist Jenny Oaks Baker have released a music video collaboration.
Faith
See the music video featuring a medley of spirituals by Condoleezza Rice and Jenny Oaks Baker
By Trent Toone
Islam_Survaliance_2.jpeg
Faith
Muslims vow to keep fighting FBI surveillance
By Kelsey Dallas
An exterior rendering of the Ephraim Utah Temple.
Faith
A first look at the Ephraim Temple was released as the church announced 3 groundbreaking dates
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a rendering of the Ephraim Utah Temple and scheduled groundbreakings for temples in Smithfield, Utah, Burley, Idaho, and Yorba Linda, California.
By Trent Toone
March 4, 2022 9:16 a.m. MST
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.
Faith
Latter-day Saints in Europe providing aid as refugee crisis expands
“Church members around the world have inquired about how to help or contribute. We invite them to do so through the church’s Humanitarian Aid Fund.”
By Tad Walch
March 3, 2022 9:32 p.m. MST
Director Dallas Jenkins talks with George Harrison Xanthis, who plays John, in the series, “The Chosen.”
Faith
What Utahns asked ‘The Chosen’ creator Dallas Jenkins about his popular show on the life of Jesus
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 11:40 a.m. MST
The Pioneer Database and the Missionary Database have merged into a single, combined research tool called the Church History Biographical Database.
Faith
Church History Library merges pioneer and missionary records into new biographical database
The Church History Library has merged its Pioneer Database and Missionary Database into a single, combined research tool called the Church History Biographical Database.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 11:06 a.m. MST
Screen_Shot_2022_03_02_at_2.50.47_PM.png
Faith
Are you and I related? Let’s see
The temporary FamilySearch app should come with a warning: “You may have immediate access to a far larger family tree than you had ever considered before.”
By Tad Walch
March 3, 2022 11:03 a.m. MST
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced dates for the dedication of and open house for the Praia Cape Verde Temple.
Faith
Open house, dedication dates scheduled for new Latter-day Saint temple in Cape Verde
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced open house and dedication dates for the Praia Cape Verde Temple.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 10:49 a.m. MST
carlos_wizard_martins_cover.jpg
Faith
From Brazil to BYU to billionaire: Carlos Martins’ improbable odyssey
In an era of pandemics and displacement, one of Brazil’s richest men is helping refugees find a home.
By Hal Boyd
March 2, 2022 10 p.m. MST
A mother and her daughter look at a computer screen at RootsTech.
Faith
RootsTech hopes to increase growth by bringing more ‘energy’ to the screen at free, three-day global conference
RootsTech 2022 organizers have promised to bring more energy to the screen at this year’s free, three-day global family history conference.
By Trent Toone
March 2, 2022 11:13 a.m. MST
AP22060002472850.jpg
Faith
How to fix a broken world, according to this rabbi
The world is falling apart. But we have the tools we need to fix it, said Rabbi David Saperstein during a Feb. 22 appearance at BYU
By Kelsey Dallas
March 1, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Latter-day Saint missionaries no longer need to wear masks at the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah.
Faith
Missionaries at Provo MTC no longer need COVID-19 vaccination, testing; masks now optional
“You will now determine for yourself whether to use a facemask in all settings at the Provo MTC ... We encourage all to extend love and respect to others and their decisions.”
By Tad Walch
March 1, 2022 4:53 p.m. MST
The Wilford Woodruff Papers Foundation is sponsoring a week of events to celebrate the 215th birthday of President Woodruff.
Faith
The Wilford Woodruff Papers launched two years ago. Here’s what the team has accomplished so far
The Wilford Woodruff Papers Foundation has organized various events to celebrate Wilford Woodruff’s 215th birthday and commemorate the foundation’s second anniversary.
By Trent Toone
March 1, 2022 11:55 a.m. MST
The Seoul Korea Temple in the daytime. This temple is now operating in Phase 3 status, offering all living and proxy ordinances.
Faith
Latter-day Saint temple reopenings: Here are the latest updates
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is continuing to reopen its temples as local governments ease restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Trent Toone
March 1, 2022 10:12 a.m. MST
merlin_2853401.jpg
Faith
What many people don’t understand about feasting and fasting
The spiritual practices aren’t about ourselves, but standing in solidarity with others.
By Andrew Teal
Feb 28, 2022 10 p.m. MST
IMG_7293.jpeg
U.S. & World
Why this Ukrainian priest in Oklahoma says prayer is the ‘greatest weapon’
St. Mary Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Jones, Oklahoma, is one of many churches across the country praying for peace in Ukraine.
By Bobby Ross Jr.
Feb 28, 2022 10 p.m. MST
merlin_2911712.jpg
Utah
‘We’ve watched them fight. It has stirred our souls’: What standing with Ukraine looks like in Utah
Utah leaders — along with about 2,000 Utahns — gathered on the steps of the Capitol to show solidarity with Ukraine and condemn the actions of Vladimir Putin as Russia’s military continues to ravage Ukraine.
By Katie McKellar and Kyle Dunphey
Feb 28, 2022 9:26 p.m. MST
regret.jpg
Faith
19,000 people told this man what they most regret. What can we learn from them?
Self-reported moral regrets tend to mirror violations of the Ten Commandments, author Daniel Pink says in his new book.
By Jennifer Graham
Feb 26, 2022 10 p.m. MST
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.
Faith
First Presidency asks world leaders to seek peace in Ukraine as church closes Kyiv temple
Salt Lake City Catholic Diocese and Catholic Community Services also issue statement echoing pope’s call for prayer and fasting for peace.
By Tad Walch
Feb 25, 2022 2:18 p.m. MST
President Joe Biden speaks as he announces Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as SCOTUS nominee.
Politics
Why BYU’s former legal counsel got a shoutout in Biden’s Supreme Court nomination speech
Biden mentioned praise from Judge Thomas Griffith, a Bush appointee, to highlight bipartisan support for his Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson.
By D. Hunter Schwarz
Feb 25, 2022 2:12 p.m. MST
Andrew Gentry, a Latter-day Saint missionary in Utah and and future Michigan lineman, was featured in an in-depth article by The Wolverine magazine this week.
Faith
An inside look at the life of Spanish-speaking missionary and future Michigan lineman Andrew Gentry
Future Michigan Wolverine lineman Andrew Gentry was featured in The Wolverine Magazine as a Spanish-speaking missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Orem, Utah.
By Trent Toone
Feb 25, 2022 10:44 a.m. MST
An exterior rendering of the Elko Nevada Temple.
Faith
Groundbreakings announced for Grand Junction Colorado, Elko Nevada Temples
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced groundbreaking dates in April and May for new temples in Grand Junction, Colorado, and Elko, Nevada.
By Trent Toone
Feb 25, 2022 9:52 a.m. MST
ComputerGlowBoy.jpg
Faith
What this pornography researcher has to say about pornography and religion
Christians who are ashamed of their pornography use often don’t know where to turn for help, according to scholar Samuel Perry.
By Kelsey Dallas
Feb 24, 2022 10 p.m. MST
A scene is shown from an animated story by BYU students about two pirates overwhelmed by their fear of a baby Kraken.
Education
What do BYU, a sea monster and an Emmy nomination have in common?
Ethan Briscoe never would have earned a student Emmy nomination at next month’s College Television Awards without some divine intervention.
By Tad Walch
Feb 24, 2022 10 p.m. MST
merlin_2910266.jpg
Utah
Do schools respect student-athletes’ modesty and religious freedom?
Resolution encourages schools and universities to allow religious clothing or headwear and accommodate athletes’ concerns for modesty.
By Bridger Beal-Cvetko
Feb 24, 2022 3:30 p.m. MST
Most Read
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., listens as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address.
Politics
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
By Dennis Romboy
March 2, 2022 5:11 p.m. MST
An illustration of the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
People with COVID-19 could have new variants hidden inside them
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
A Ukrainian flag flies over the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center for the 2022 Biathlon Youth and Junior World Championships.
U.S. & World
How the International Olympic Committee is punishing Russia for invasion of Ukraine
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 28, 2022 1:13 p.m. MST
Illustration for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. & World
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
By Herb Scribner and Gitanjali Poonia
March 4, 2022 5:25 p.m. MST
merlin_2911736.jpg
BYU Football
BYU’s football players got bigger and stronger in the offseason
Weight room work in the offseason has been apparent as the Cougars begin spring practices in Provo.
By Jay Drew
Feb 28, 2022 8:37 p.m. MST
Liz Lemon Swindle works on a painting inspired by “The Chosen” in her studio in Provo, Utah.
Faith
What Utah artist Liz Lemon Swindle is doing to help fund the popular series ‘The Chosen’
Utah artist Liz Lemon Swindle has partnered with “The Chosen” to paint inspiring scenes from the television series. Read about what she is doing.
By Trent Toone
Feb 24, 2022 12:13 p.m. MST
Extreme wheelchair athlete Aaron “Wheelz” Fotheringham left judges and viewers in awe when he landing a front flip off a 100-foot ramp.
Faith
This extreme wheelchair athlete with spina bifida landed an incredible jump on ‘AGT: Extreme’
Extreme wheelchair athlete Aaron “Wheelz” Fotheringham left viewers in awe when he landing a front flip off a 100-foot ramp on his second attempt during NBC’s “America’s Got Talent: Extreme.”
By Trent Toone
Feb 24, 2022 11:27 a.m. MST
Jennie Taylor, the widow of Maj. Brent Taylor, speaks at a leadership seminary at Chandler High School in Arizona Tuesday.
Faith
What this Arizona high school did to honor the memory and legacy of Maj. Brent Taylor
Family, old classmates and students gathered to remember Maj. Brent Taylor with the dedication of a memorial plaza and a leadership conference featuring advice from his high school graduation speech.
By Trent Toone
Feb 23, 2022 11:20 a.m. MST
Clergy_Scams_Website_Illustration.jpg
Faith
What are clergy scams? How to keep yourself safe from fraud
Fraudsters are increasingly targeting people of faith. Here’s what worshippers should watch out for.
By Kelsey Dallas
Feb 22, 2022 10 p.m. MST
James Curran, founder and CEO of Whistlepitch, a technology company, smiles as he listens to James Choi during a meeting.
Utah
From ‘James the Mormon’ to tech entrepreneur: The unlikely story of James Curran
James Curran, formerly known as rapper James the Mormon, nearly went to jail one Christmas Eve night. He changed his life and spent a few years in music before finding joy as an entrepreneur and technology innovator. Here’s how it happened.
By Trent Toone
Feb 22, 2022 1:18 p.m. MST
Nuns distribute food to the poor and homeless during the COVID-19 pandemic
Perspective
The sustaining power of faith in times of crisis
In times of need, we need spiritual as well as temporal sustenance.
By Gérald Caussé
Feb 21, 2022 10 p.m. MST
28647744.jpeg
Utah
Surgeon hopes to create Utah garden featuring Book of Mormon, patriotic sculptures
Dr. Steven Neal, a facial plastic surgeon and sculptor, hopes to create the Monument of the Americas in Heber, Utah. The garden would feature sculptures depicting Jesus Christ’s visit to America in the Book of Mormon and the founding of America.
By Emily Ashcraft
Feb 20, 2022 7:33 p.m. MST
122221_religious_preschool.jpeg
Faith
The surprising link between religion and good grades
New research explores the link between “intense” religiosity and high school GPAs.
By Kelsey Dallas
Feb 19, 2022 10 p.m. MST
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.
Church of Jesus Christ
Local Latter-day Saint leaders will make decisions on masks in church, First Presidency says
A new letter authorizes area presidencies and stake presidencies to work together to determine what precautions should be taken.
By Tad Walch
Feb 18, 2022 10:06 a.m. MST
Deborah Fallows speaks at a BYU forum address with her husband, James Fallows, in Provo, Utah, on Feb. 15, 2022.
Church of Jesus Christ
Why these award-winning journalists advocate for the power of Latter-day Saint missions
James and Deborah Fallows compared their experiences living in China and crisscrossing the United States with those of young missionaries.
By Tad Walch
Feb 17, 2022 10 p.m. MST
New choir president Michael Leavitt talks to the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square before their first rehearsal of the pandemic.
Faith
The Tabernacle Choir won’t go to Europe this summer, but it has plans for a bold expansion
New president Mike Leavitt is unveiling the framework of a bold quest for a radical increase in the choir’s digital, international and social media reach.
By Tad Walch
Feb 17, 2022 7:39 p.m. MST
Thaís Pacholek is an actress from Brazil who will speak at RootsTech 2022, set for March 3-5.
Faith
Brazilian actress Thaís Pacholek will be a keynote speaker at RootsTech 2022
Brazilian actress Thaís Pacholek has starred in 15 live theater productions, three films, five television shows and eight telenovelas. She will be a keynote speaker at RootsTech in March.
By Trent Toone
Feb 16, 2022 11:52 a.m. MST
The Divine Savior of the World statue in San Salvador, El Salvador.
Faith
These baptisms performed by a Phoenix priest are invalid because he changed one word
Why were Catholic baptisms invalid?
By Herb Scribner
Feb 16, 2022 8 a.m. MST
religion_marriage_newsletter_kelsey_r3.jpg
Faith
What Latter-day Saints prioritize in spouses — and 3 other faith-related romance trends
New research on American family life confirms that interfaith relationships are becoming more common.
By Kelsey Dallas
Feb 15, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Award-winning journalists and authors James and Deborah Fallows deliver a forum lecture at BYU on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.
Faith
5 simple ways to make a difference in your community
James and Deborah Fallows spent four years traveling America in single-engine prop airplane and shared replicable portraits of hope and resilience.
By Tad Walch
Feb 15, 2022 6:17 p.m. MST
President Russell M. Nelson and his wife, Sister Wendy W. Nelson.
Faith
The Old Testament word President Nelson is urging everyone to focus on in his Valentine’s Day Instagram post
President Russell M. Nelson is urging everyone to show ‘lovingkindness’ in a Valentine’s Day social media post. Read his message.
By Trent Toone
Feb 14, 2022 9:57 a.m. MST
punching.jpeg
Perspective
What Russell Moore taught me about arguing with my husband
In America today, hardly anyone is good at agreeing to disagree.
By Kelsey Dallas
Feb 12, 2022 10 p.m. MST
merlin_2688875.jpg
Utah
Graffiti of swastika, N-word found under desk in Jewish teacher’s Park City classroom
Park City High School’s principal sent a letter to the community saying there have been “multiple incidents” of hate speech in recent weeks.
By Marjorie Cortez
Feb 11, 2022 4:49 p.m. MST
A session of the October 2021 general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is shown.
Church of Jesus Christ
Saturday evening women’s session returns for April general conference
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will distribute a limited number of conference tickets to stakes and districts in the U.S. and Canada.
By Tad Walch
Feb 11, 2022 9:23 a.m. MST
Elders Stewart Moore and Matthew Landon while serving as Latter-day Saint missionaries in Odessa, Ukraine, on Oct. 21, 2021.
Latter-day Saints
Not many missionaries can say they were evacuated. This one can say it happened twice
Here’s what one Latter-day Saint missionary’s nearly two years of service look like after being interrupted by a pandemic, then threats of attack on Ukraine.
By Tad Walch
Feb 10, 2022 10 p.m. MST
AP22034522943116.jpg
Politics
Where Biden stands with people of faith
One year in, it’s not just religious conservatives who are unhappy with Biden’s job performance.
By Kelsey Dallas
Feb 10, 2022 11:52 a.m. MST
BYU_Y_Mountain_10_11_17_Nate_Edwards.jpg
Faith
Office for Civil Rights dismisses complaint against BYU
BYU is exempt from Title IX regulations associated with LGBTQ-related complaint.
By Tad Walch
Feb 10, 2022 6:53 a.m. MST
religious_wins_supreme_court.jpeg
Perspective
How Biden’s Supreme Court pick could influence religious liberty cases
The records of three women under consideration suggest how they may rule as Justice Stephen Breyer’s replacement.
By Tanner Bean
Feb 9, 2022 10 p.m. MST
AP20311713664605.jpg
Q&A
A high-profile pastor’s prescription for the country: More conversations, fewer confrontations
The Rev. Samuel Rodriguez is a leading voice on religious freedom and immigration reform.
By Lois M. Collins
Feb 9, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Load More