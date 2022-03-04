Faith
Here is a quick look at some of the new family history technology and keynote messages of connection being shared at RootsTech 2022.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a rendering of the Ephraim Utah Temple and scheduled groundbreakings for temples in Smithfield, Utah, Burley, Idaho, and Yorba Linda, California.
“Church members around the world have inquired about how to help or contribute. We invite them to do so through the church’s Humanitarian Aid Fund.”
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
The Church History Library has merged its Pioneer Database and Missionary Database into a single, combined research tool called the Church History Biographical Database.
The temporary FamilySearch app should come with a warning: “You may have immediate access to a far larger family tree than you had ever considered before.”
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced open house and dedication dates for the Praia Cape Verde Temple.
In an era of pandemics and displacement, one of Brazil’s richest men is helping refugees find a home.
RootsTech hopes to increase growth by bringing more ‘energy’ to the screen at free, three-day global conference
RootsTech 2022 organizers have promised to bring more energy to the screen at this year’s free, three-day global family history conference.
The world is falling apart. But we have the tools we need to fix it, said Rabbi David Saperstein during a Feb. 22 appearance at BYU
“You will now determine for yourself whether to use a facemask in all settings at the Provo MTC ... We encourage all to extend love and respect to others and their decisions.”
The Wilford Woodruff Papers Foundation has organized various events to celebrate Wilford Woodruff’s 215th birthday and commemorate the foundation’s second anniversary.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is continuing to reopen its temples as local governments ease restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The spiritual practices aren’t about ourselves, but standing in solidarity with others.
St. Mary Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Jones, Oklahoma, is one of many churches across the country praying for peace in Ukraine.
Utah leaders — along with about 2,000 Utahns — gathered on the steps of the Capitol to show solidarity with Ukraine and condemn the actions of Vladimir Putin as Russia’s military continues to ravage Ukraine.
Self-reported moral regrets tend to mirror violations of the Ten Commandments, author Daniel Pink says in his new book.
Salt Lake City Catholic Diocese and Catholic Community Services also issue statement echoing pope’s call for prayer and fasting for peace.
Biden mentioned praise from Judge Thomas Griffith, a Bush appointee, to highlight bipartisan support for his Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson.
Future Michigan Wolverine lineman Andrew Gentry was featured in The Wolverine Magazine as a Spanish-speaking missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Orem, Utah.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced groundbreaking dates in April and May for new temples in Grand Junction, Colorado, and Elko, Nevada.
Christians who are ashamed of their pornography use often don’t know where to turn for help, according to scholar Samuel Perry.
Ethan Briscoe never would have earned a student Emmy nomination at next month’s College Television Awards without some divine intervention.
Resolution encourages schools and universities to allow religious clothing or headwear and accommodate athletes’ concerns for modesty.
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
Weight room work in the offseason has been apparent as the Cougars begin spring practices in Provo.
Utah artist Liz Lemon Swindle has partnered with “The Chosen” to paint inspiring scenes from the television series. Read about what she is doing.
Extreme wheelchair athlete Aaron “Wheelz” Fotheringham left viewers in awe when he landing a front flip off a 100-foot ramp on his second attempt during NBC’s “America’s Got Talent: Extreme.”
Family, old classmates and students gathered to remember Maj. Brent Taylor with the dedication of a memorial plaza and a leadership conference featuring advice from his high school graduation speech.
Fraudsters are increasingly targeting people of faith. Here’s what worshippers should watch out for.
James Curran, formerly known as rapper James the Mormon, nearly went to jail one Christmas Eve night. He changed his life and spent a few years in music before finding joy as an entrepreneur and technology innovator. Here’s how it happened.
In times of need, we need spiritual as well as temporal sustenance.
Dr. Steven Neal, a facial plastic surgeon and sculptor, hopes to create the Monument of the Americas in Heber, Utah. The garden would feature sculptures depicting Jesus Christ’s visit to America in the Book of Mormon and the founding of America.
New research explores the link between “intense” religiosity and high school GPAs.
A new letter authorizes area presidencies and stake presidencies to work together to determine what precautions should be taken.
James and Deborah Fallows compared their experiences living in China and crisscrossing the United States with those of young missionaries.
New president Mike Leavitt is unveiling the framework of a bold quest for a radical increase in the choir’s digital, international and social media reach.
Brazilian actress Thaís Pacholek has starred in 15 live theater productions, three films, five television shows and eight telenovelas. She will be a keynote speaker at RootsTech in March.
Why were Catholic baptisms invalid?
New research on American family life confirms that interfaith relationships are becoming more common.
James and Deborah Fallows spent four years traveling America in single-engine prop airplane and shared replicable portraits of hope and resilience.
The Old Testament word President Nelson is urging everyone to focus on in his Valentine’s Day Instagram post
President Russell M. Nelson is urging everyone to show ‘lovingkindness’ in a Valentine’s Day social media post. Read his message.
In America today, hardly anyone is good at agreeing to disagree.
Park City High School’s principal sent a letter to the community saying there have been “multiple incidents” of hate speech in recent weeks.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will distribute a limited number of conference tickets to stakes and districts in the U.S. and Canada.
Here’s what one Latter-day Saint missionary’s nearly two years of service look like after being interrupted by a pandemic, then threats of attack on Ukraine.
One year in, it’s not just religious conservatives who are unhappy with Biden’s job performance.
BYU is exempt from Title IX regulations associated with LGBTQ-related complaint.
The records of three women under consideration suggest how they may rule as Justice Stephen Breyer’s replacement.
The Rev. Samuel Rodriguez is a leading voice on religious freedom and immigration reform.