Photo gallery: Touring the Mesa Arizona Temple grounds with 2 Latter-day Saint apostles

Tens of thousands are expected to tour the Mesa Arizona Temple in the coming weeks while it is open to the public for only the third time in its history prior to its rededication on Dec. 12.
The doors of the historic temple opened Monday with a news conference and media tours hosted by Elder Ronald A. Rasband and Elder Gerrit W. Gong, both members of the Quorum of Twelve Apostles, as well as other leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Elder Rasband described the Mesa temple as an “oasis in the desert,” according to the Arizona Republic.
Elder Gong encouraged those who visit the “beloved landmark” to appreciate its sanctity.
“Notice how quiet it is, notice how it’s full of light, notice how everything is designed to inspire, to lift,” he said in the Arizona Republic article. “Notice how in times that are sometimes very noisy, very busy, we can unplug, we can come to a place where there is the ability to commune, not just with ourselves but with God.”
Deseret News photographer Scott G. Winterton joined the media tour Monday. Here’s a look at many of the images he captured around the Mesa Arizona Temple grounds.
- The newly renovated Mesa Arizona Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is pictured in Mesa, Ariz., on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
- Roc Arnett, a local communications specialist, walks past a model of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Mesa Arizona Temple inside of the temple’s visitors’ center following a media tour the newly renovated temple in Mesa, Ariz., on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
- Members of the media and others talk and eat refreshments after touring the newly renovated Mesa Arizona Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Mesa, Ariz., on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
- Elder Ronald A. Rasband, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, talks with members of the media and others while conducting a tour of the newly renovated Mesa Arizona Temple in Mesa, Ariz., on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
- The newly renovated Mesa Arizona temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is pictured in Mesa, Ariz., on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
- Elder Gerrit W. Gong, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, talks with members of the media during a tour of the newly renovated Mesa Arizona Temple in Mesa, Ariz., on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
- The newly renovated Mesa Arizona Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is pictured in Mesa, Ariz., on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
- Members of the media and others listen to Elder Gerrit W. Gong, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, during a tour of the newly renovated Mesa Arizona Temple in Mesa, Ariz., on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
- The newly renovated Mesa Arizona Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is pictured in Mesa, Ariz., on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
- The newly renovated Mesa Arizona Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is pictured in Mesa, Ariz., on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
- The newly renovated Mesa Arizona Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is pictured in Mesa, Ariz., on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
- Members of the media and others arrive at the Mesa Arizona Temple’s Visitors’ Center for a media tour of the newly renovated temple in Mesa, Ariz., on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
- The newly renovated Mesa Arizona Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is pictured in Mesa, Ariz., on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Here is a gallery of photos from inside the Mesa Arizona Temple after the recent completion of its second renovation, from the church’s newsroom:
- View of the grand foyer of the Mesa Arizona Temple. More than 50 decorative paints from the original 1920s color palette were used to bring this room back to its original luster. Checkerboard marble flooring from Turkey and Spain and marble wainscot and base from the original quarry in Birdseye, Utah, are some of the other materials used. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
- A view of the redesigned front entrance (west side) of the Mesa Arizona Temple with artwork of the Savior Jesus Christ as the central focus. Dark walnut finishes, checkerboard marble flooring from Turkey and Spain, and marble wainscot and base from the original quarry in Birdseye, Utah, help bring back the authentic Colonial Revival décor of the 1920s. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
- The Mesa Arizona Temple underwent an extensive three-year exterior and interior renovation that included a new guest waiting area just off the main entrance. All interior changes were done within the existing footprint of the structure. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
- A view of an instruction room in the Mesa Arizona Temple. This is where members learn about God’s creation and the purpose of life. New murals that honor the original murals’ artists cover the walls. Unique to the Mesa temple, patrons advance room to room. Each instruction room is slightly elevated above the previous, symbolizing progression to heaven. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
- The Mesa Arizona Temple baptismal font. Its purpose is in keeping with the Savior’s commandment that all must be baptized. Here, temple patrons act on behalf of those who didn’t have that chance in this life. The font is cladded with rare terra cotta tiles and rests on oxen, also made of terra cotta, that represent the 12 tribes of Israel. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
- A view of the celestial room of the Mesa Arizona Temple. Lustrous crystalline chandeliers highlight the neoclassical motif with fluted pilasters and Corinthian capitals, which are offset by crystalline sconces. These, combined with exquisite hand-crafted furnishings, are designed to uplift the spirit and inspire the soul. Entering this sacred space represents the ultimate progression one can achieve: into heaven itself. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
- A detailed arched door casing in the upper grand hall of the Mesa Arizona Temple shows off the Colonial Revival style, popular in 1920s America, that includes fluting, rosettes, and egg and dart motifs. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
- A sealing room in the Mesa Arizona Temple. A replica crystalline chandelier, fluted pilasters and inlaid wood-backed chairs are reminiscent of the Colonial Revival style popular in the 1920s. Here, families are joined together for time and eternity. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
- The bride’s room in the Mesa Arizona Temple. A crystal chandelier, decorative friezes just below the crown molding, mahogany-framed mirrors from Vietnam and custom-painted walls are some of the features designed to create a warm and calm ambiance. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
- A portion of the ceiling and walls show the ornate décor found in the Mesa Arizona Temple. Neoclassical cues of egg and dart, flutes, rosettes and urns accented with gold leaf are ever-present in the popular 1920s design. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
- A detailed arched door casing of the celestial room in the Mesa Arizona Temple shows off the Colonial Revival style, popular in 1920s America, that includes fluting, rosettes, cartouches, and egg and dart motifs, accented with gold leaf. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
- A major project during the Mesa Arizona Temple renovation was the restoration of two murals in the upper grand hall. The original artwork depicts the first president of the church, Joseph Smith, and his brother Hyrum sharing the message of the gospel to the Native American nations. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
- A team of muralists install a large section of canvas in one of the instruction rooms of the Mesa Arizona Temple in July 2020. They use an innovative process that allows precise placement of the large swaths of material. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
- A view of the rare terra cotta-clad baptismal font in the Mesa Arizona Temple baptistry. Oxen representing the 12 tribes of Israel shoulder the font. Here, in keeping with the Savior’s commandment that all must be baptized, temple patrons can act on behalf of those who did not have the chance in this life, as an offering to those departed. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
- Remnants of one of the murals originally covering the walls of the instruction rooms are now displayed in other areas of the Mesa Arizona Temple. The artwork needed to be removed to allow room for repairs and the updating of utilities behind the walls of the instruction rooms. New murals that pay homage to the original artists’ concepts now decorate those rooms. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
- Mural artist Linda Curly Christensen adds foliage onto the newly installed instruction room mural in the Mesa Arizona Temple in July 2020. The touch-up process hides the seams of the 15-foot sections of canvas to produce a seamless finish. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Loading comments...