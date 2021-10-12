Photo gallery: Touring the Mesa Arizona Temple grounds with 2 Latter-day Saint apostles

Tens of thousands are expected to tour the Mesa Arizona Temple in the coming weeks while it is open to the public for only the third time in its history prior to its rededication on Dec. 12.

The doors of the historic temple opened Monday with a news conference and media tours hosted by Elder Ronald A. Rasband and Elder Gerrit W. Gong, both members of the Quorum of Twelve Apostles, as well as other leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Elder Rasband described the Mesa temple as an “oasis in the desert,” according to the Arizona Republic.

Elder Gong encouraged those who visit the “beloved landmark” to appreciate its sanctity.

“Notice how quiet it is, notice how it’s full of light, notice how everything is designed to inspire, to lift,” he said in the Arizona Republic article. “Notice how in times that are sometimes very noisy, very busy, we can unplug, we can come to a place where there is the ability to commune, not just with ourselves but with God.”

Deseret News photographer Scott G. Winterton joined the media tour Monday. Here’s a look at many of the images he captured around the Mesa Arizona Temple grounds.

Grid View The newly renovated Mesa Arizona Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is pictured in Mesa, Ariz., on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Elder Ronald A. Rasband, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, talks with members of the media and others while conducting a tour of the newly renovated Mesa Arizona Temple in Mesa, Ariz., on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Elder Gerrit W. Gong, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, talks with members of the media during a tour of the newly renovated Mesa Arizona Temple in Mesa, Ariz., on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Members of the media and others listen to Elder Gerrit W. Gong, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, during a tour of the newly renovated Mesa Arizona Temple in Mesa, Ariz., on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Members of the media and others arrive at the Mesa Arizona Temple’s Visitors’ Center for a media tour of the newly renovated temple in Mesa, Ariz., on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Here is a gallery of photos from inside the Mesa Arizona Temple after the recent completion of its second renovation, from the church’s newsroom: