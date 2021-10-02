Latter-day Saints are securely bound to and with the Savior, leaders say Saturday afternoon

The teachings of Jesus Christ should be applied in every day life, especially when mental illness afflicts a family, leaders said Saturday afternoon during the second session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Moroni’s messages to Joseph Smith emphasized by President Nelson

One apostle described the historical background behind one of President Russell M. Nelson’s most memorable phrases, that the church’s is “gathering Israel on both sides of the veil.” Moroni’s first visit to Joseph Smith 198 years ago initiated two major areas of emphasis in the church — mortal missionary work on earth and temple work for the dead — said Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

• “Moroni’s teachings in September of 1823 about the Book of Mormon and the mission of Elijah established the doctrinal foundation for the work of salvation and exaltation on both sides of the veil.”

Joseph Smith later said both that “The greatest and most important duty is to preach the gospel” and that “the greatest responsibility in this world that God has laid upon us is to seek after our dead.”

• “Missionary and temple and family history work are complementary and interrelated aspects of one great work that focuses upon the sacred covenants and ordinances that enable us to receive the power of Godliness in our lives and, ultimately, return to the presence of Heavenly Father,” Elder Bednar said. “Thus, the two statements by the Prophet that initially may appear contradictory, in fact, highlight the focal point of this great, latter-day work.”

Finding courage, joy and succor in daily life

The sacred covenants and ordinances, like baptism, the endowment and temple marriage sealing, bind them to Jesus Christ and give Latter-day Saints security and personal power, Elder Bednar said, listing benefits like blessings of increased courage, succor, faithfulness, perspective, persistence and joy.

Grid View The Saturday afternoon session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference, broadcast from the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 2, 2021. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles gather in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City before the Saturday afternoon session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference on Oct. 2, 2021. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, conducts the Saturday afternoon session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder David A. Bednar, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 2, 2021. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder David A. Bednar, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 2, 2021. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Missionaries and members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Ghana Cape Coast Mission sustain church leaders during the Saturday afternoon session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference, broadcast from the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 2, 2021. President Isaac Kofi Morrison

Members of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints raise their hands to sustain church leaders during the Saturday afternoon session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 2, 2021. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Ciro Schmeil, a General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 2, 2021. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

• “We are bound securely to and with the Savior as we faithfully remember and do our best to live in accordance with the obligations we have accepted. And that bond with him is the source of spiritual strength in every season of our lives,” he said.

The apostle shared several stories of Latter-day Saints applying the gospel, one about a woman whose husband’s violation of their marriage covenants ended in divorce. Her subsequent intense study of the Atonement helped her find peace.

• “This woman learned that binding herself to the Savior through covenants and ordinances can heal the wounds caused by another person’s unrighteous exercise of moral agency and enabled her to find the capacity to forgive and receive peace, mercy and love,” Elder Bednar said.

How can Latter-day Saints address mental illness?

One speaker shared a personal story of his family’s long daily struggle when their son experienced suicide ideation after severe panic attacks, anxiety and depression forced him to return home early from a church mission. He and his family fought for his life against his mental illness, said Elder Erich W. Kopischke, a German who has served 14 years as a General Authority Seventy.

• His son survived, but it took a lot of time, therapy and medical and spiritual care.

Latter-day Saints must educate themselves about mental illness and help their children focus on growth rather than shortcomings, Elder Kopischke said. He shared three ways education can help:

• “Educating ourselves about mental illness prepares us to help ourselves and others who might be struggling. Open and honest discussions with another will help this important topic to receive the attention it deserves. After all, information precedes revelation.”

• “Learning will lead to more understanding, more acceptance, more compassion, more love. It can lessen tragedy, while helping us develop and manage healthy expectations and healthy interactions.”

• The church’s Gospel Library app has a Life Help section with information about mental health.

The ministering of others is crucial for those facing mental health crises.

• “We need to constantly watch over each other,” Elder Kopischke said. “We must love one another and be less judgmental — especially when our expectations are not immediately met. We should help our children and youth feel the love of Jesus Christ in their lives, even when they struggle to personally feel love for themselves.”

Simple acts of love, meekness, kindness and respect are needed.

“It means allowing them to develop at their own pace and bearing testimony to help them feel our Savior’s love. It requires us to think more about them and less about ourselves or others. That usually means speaking less and listening much, much more. We must love them, empower them and praise them often in their efforts to succeed and to be faithful to God. And finally, we should do everything in our power to stay close to them — just as we stay close to God.”

How to receive the transforming power of God’s love

Christ’s gospel is about becoming, and part of being a disciple of Jesus Christ is viewing one’s self and others with charity, said Elder Ciro Schmeil, a native of Brazil who became a General Authority Seventy 18 months ago.

• “To become a better follower of the Savior Jesus Christ is a lifelong journey and we are all in different stages, moving at a different pace. We must keep in mind that this is not a competition, and we are here to love and help each other. We need to be acting in order to allow the Savior to work with us in our lives,” he said.

Another speaker returned to the main theme of the first session of the conference.

• “When you know and understand how completely you are loved as a child of heavenly parents, it changes everything. It changes the way you feel about yourself when you make mistakes. It changes how you feel when difficult things happen. It changes your view of God’s commandments. It changes your view of others, and of your capacity to make a difference,” said Sister Susan H. Porter, who has been first counselor in the Primary general presidency for six months.

She said Christ’s death and Atonement was an expression of his obedience to the first great commandments — “his infinite love for us and for his father.” She taught how people can learn God loves them completely, how to internalize that knowledge and how to receive that love’s transforming power. She said those who seek it should pray for it, love others and serve as he did. They also can imagine it.

• “We can picture the love of God as light emanating from the tree of life, shedding itself abroad over all the earth into the hearts of the children of men. God’s light and love permeate all his creations.”

Internalizing that love can bring joy, meaning and purpose to life. For example, she said a man who returned to church activity approached a calling in his congregation with new eyes and a new approach: “How can I show God’s love through my service?”

• “May we open our hearts to receive the pure love that God has for us and then shed forth that love in all we do and are,” she said.

A multicultural choir representing

After half the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square performed live in conference for the first time in two years on Saturday morning, a 180-member multicultural choir sang in the Saturday afternoon session.

• The choir included refugees and others from 39 countries on six continents.

• They performed “Hark All Ye Nations,” “Consider the Lilies” and “Redeemer of Israel.”

Millions of church members participating virtually in the conference voted to sustain their leaders in a vote at the beginning of the session.

• Elder William K. Jackson of the Seventy provided the opening prayer.